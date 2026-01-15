Kentucky can't score in Baton Rouge and trails by 16 at halftime

Expecting Kentucky to pick up where it left off in the second half against Mississippi State, that offense about as good as it’s been all season long — even with Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance off the floor? Think again.

These Wildcats look exactly like a group missing their starting point guard and two starters, trailing LSU 38-22 at halftime while shooting just 26.7 percent from the field, 16.7 percent from three and 50.0 percent at the line for a trio of stink, stank, stunk. As for the Tigers, they’re shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three, led by Marquel Sutton with 14 points and a trio of 3-pointers. Pablo Tamba has seven points himself, too, those two beating everyone on the other bench through 20 minutes.

For UK, Andrija Jelavic and Otega Oweh have six apiece, followed by Collin Chandler with five and Malachi Moreno with three.

With Matt McMahon coaching for his job, the Tigers are on track to win their first SEC game of the season up 16 points at the break, outrebounding the Wildcats 22-16 while assisting on eight of their 12 buckets compared to two of eight for Mark Pope’s squad.

This isn’t good, folks, but there are 20 minutes to figure it out for yet another second-half, double-digit comeback. It’d be cool to avoid one of these every once in a while, huh?