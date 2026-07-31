Coleton Price drawing the Kentucky Wildcat logo is the most impressive thing you'll see today

Coleton Price is one of four new faces on Kentucky’s offensive line this season, an All-Big 12 center from Baylor with 30 career starts and more than 2,200 downs of football under his belt. Price is expected to be the keystone of the Big Blue Wall this season, but on Thursday, we discovered he has a hidden talent: drawing.

The Kentucky football social media team challenged the team to draw the old UK Wildcat logo on a clear markerboard in the training facility lobby. Price’s attempt is the only one we get to see, and for good reason. With a picture of the logo in the background for reference, Price nailed the assignment, starting with the Wildcat’s paw and moving on to its head before drawing the interlocking UK logo. At one point, Ohio State transfer Tegra Tshabola came over to watch, because it’s just that impressive.

Amazingly enough, Price didn’t mention his artistic skills in his UK Athletics bio. Instead, he said that one thing most people don’t know about him is that he’s part Native American. Other than playing in the NFL, the Texas native’s dream job is to be a coach or be in the cattle business. He’s working on the latter, currently dual-enrolled and on track to graduate from Baylor next month with a degree in business communications while pursuing a business certificate at Kentucky.

On the field, Price will be tasked with getting the ball to and protecting Kenny Minchey. He proved to be pretty good at that at Baylor, allowing just one sack on 526 pass-block snaps last season, earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors, and making the Rimington Trophy watch list. As a sophomore in 2024, he allowed just 10 pressures in 499 pass-block scenarios and registered 935 snaps, the most on the offense. In Baylor’s final four games that season, he allowed only one QB pressure.

After arriving at Kentucky, it didn’t take Price long to bond with his new quarterback.

“We want to block for that guy,” Price said of Minchey. “Like, I would die for him, you know what I mean?”

With his experience and talent — Price is the highest-rated Wildcat on EA Sports College Football ’27 — it was a foregone conclusion that Price would be Kentucky’s starting center. Will Stein confirmed that on Monday, revealing his starting offensive line going into fall camp: Tennessee transfer Lance Heard (left tackle), Ohio State transfer Tegra Tshabola (left guard), Price (center), Alabama transfer Olaus Alinen (right guard), and returnee Malachi Wood (right tackle).

We already knew the center spot would be in good hands with Price, but now we know those hands’ talents extend past the gridiron.