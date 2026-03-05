Kentucky claims 76-61 victory over Georgia thanks to Clara Strack's career day

On Jan. 24, Kentucky lost to Georgia 72-67 at home with Teonni Key out. Fast forward to Thursday, the two teams met again in the second round of the SEC Tournament with a spot in the Quarterfinals on the line. For the Cats, a win over the Lady Bulldogs would also most likely put them one step closer to having homecourt advantage through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky managed the win over Georgia, walking away with a 76-61 victory to move on yet again in Greenville. Now, Kenny Brooks‘ team sits at 23-9 on the year, matching their win total from his first season at the helm in Lexington.

Georgia, clearly, wanted to make it a physical basketball game early on, and to their credit, they were also crashing the board hard in doing that. Through the first 10 minutes of play, they had four offensive rebounds which led to some second chance points. However, for Kentucky, Clara Strack had 13 points with two made threes as the Cats led 20-16 heading into the second quarter.

She tied her career-high 33 points and went 5-7 from three. If she can start hitting it from beyond the arc like that, then Kentucky can go as far as they want in these tournaments.

That lead would be erased soon, however, as the Lady Bulldogs started to make some of their threes. Strack and Asia Boone spent a lot of the second quarter on the bench with two fouls. As a team, Kentucky was shooting 50% from the field at the half, but it felt more like 25%. Despite all of that, Kentucky was down by only one at the break, 36-35. There was still plenty of time to turn things around.

Kentucky was simply a different team with Strack on the floor, and her domination continued. Kentucky led 54-49 at the end of the third quarter, and she was just about the main reason for it. Brooks would periodically switch to a zone defensively, and it was working.

Of course, the game wasn’t over at that point, but Kentucky did what it needed to do to escape the second round.

Kentucky, again, will be playing in the first game of the day on Friday as they look to avenge their four-point loss to South Carolina that concluded the regular season. Tipoff is at noon ET on ESPN.