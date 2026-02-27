Kentucky clamps up Auburn and earns ugly 63-56 victory on the road

For Kentucky to have homecourt advantage through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, they needed to get a win over Auburn on Thursday. A loss to the Tigers would be their worst defeat of the season that would fall into the Quad 3 category. Auburn has been on the struggle bus in SEC play, for Kentucky, they needed to make sure Larry Vickers’ team didn’t get off of it on Thursday.

Fortunately for Kentucky, they got the 63-56 win over Auburn, handling business on the road to move to 21-8 (8-7 SEC) on the season.

Kentucky got out to a fast start on The Plains, and for the most part, Amelia Hassett was the reason why. After the Tigers scored the first bucket of the contest, a Kentucky 10-0 run highlighted by back-to-back threes from Hassett gave the Cats a quick 10-2 lead to start the ballgame. Through one, Kentucky led 19-11.

The lead got as big as 29-16 with 5:25 to go in the second quarter, but a couple of fouls had Clara Strack on the bench for much of the period, and Auburn climbed back into the game with her not on the court. Kaelyn Carroll had back-to-back threes to give Kentucky that 13-point lead, but at the break, it was 35-27 in Neville Arena.

The lead would get down to six roughly midway through the third quarter, but Kentucky would proceed to go on a run toward the end of the period to make it 52-38. Turnovers, mainly committed by Tonie Morgan, were holding the Cats back more than they’d like, but the scoreboard indicated that the game was well within Kentucky’s control.

Kentucky would proceed to coast their way to the victory, giving them a 4-3 record with Teonni Key back from injury. Plus, those three losses were to two top five teams, so when it comes down to beating the teams that they should beat, Kenny Brooks‘ group is doing just that as we saw with the Auburn win.

Kentucky’s last game of the regular season will be Senior Day against South Carolina at home on Sunday. The Gamecocks are 27-2 overall and 13-1 in the SEC. Dawn Staley’s crew have won eight consecutive games and are currently on their way to a blowout win over Missouri. Sunday’s matchup is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.