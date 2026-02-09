Kentucky climbs into the Top 25 of AP Poll after Tennessee sweep

For the first time since Dec. 1, Kentucky is a ranked team — at least in the AP Poll. The Cats are No. 25 in the AP Poll after the win over Tennessee. They just missed the cut in the Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 26.

Kentucky had just eight more votes than Alabama, which remains on the outside of the Top 25. For the second time this season, a loss to Kentucky cost Tennessee its ranking. The Vols fell from No. 25 to the group of others receiving votes. With 26 points, they are behind Alabama (72), Iowa (69), and NC State (31). Louisville is just ahead of Kentucky at No. 24.

Florida, Saturday’s opponent in Gainesville, is the highest-ranked team from the SEC, coming in at No. 14. The Gators rose three spots after a dominant win over Texas A&M. Vanderbilt is No. 19, dropping four spots after losing to Oklahoma at home. Arkansas is No. 21. Georgia and Auburn also received votes. Arizona remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, followed by Michigan, Houston, Duke, and Iowa State.

The national media is still torn on whether or not the Cats are a Top 25 team. Andy Katz believes the Cats are a Top 15 team, putting them No. 14 in his latest rankings. Gary Parrish has the Cats outside the Top 25, at No. 26. His colleague Kyle Boone did not include Kentucky in his Top 25 projection. Jon Rothstein also has Kentucky at No. 26 in his Power 45 rankings. The Athletic’s CJ Moore still has Kentucky on his list of teams he’s “keeping an eye on” outside of the Top 25, listing the Cats fourth after NC State, Utah State, and Villanova. Kentucky did not make the cut in The Field of 68 or Jeff Goodman’s weekly rankings.

Despite the win over Tennessee, Kentucky is holding steady at No. 28 in the NET Rankings. The wins over Oklahoma and Tennessee were nice, but didn’t move the needle since both were at home. Saturday’s game at Florida will be a good litmus test.

AP Poll – Feb. 9

Rank Team Record / Conference Trend Points 1 Arizona 23-0 Big 12 — 1475 (59) 2 Michigan 22-1 Big Ten — 1416 (0) 3 Houston 21-2 Big 12 +5 1275 (0) 4 Duke 21-2 ACC — 1254 (0) 5 Iowa State 21-2 Big 12 +2 1247 (0) 6 UConn 22-2 Big East −3 1227 (0) 7 Nebraska 21-2 Big Ten +2 1091 (0) 8 Illinois 20-4 Big Ten −3 1060 (0) 9 Kansas 18-5 Big 12 +2 966 (0) 10 Michigan State 20-4 Big Ten — 929 (0) 11 North Carolina 19-4 ACC +3 863 (0) 12 Gonzaga 23-2 WCC −6 803 (0) 13 Purdue 19-4 Big Ten −1 785 (0) 14 Florida 17-6 SEC +3 718 (0) 15 Virginia 20-3 ACC +3 642 (0) 16 Texas Tech 17-6 Big 12 −3 549 (0) 17 St. John’s 18-5 Big East +5 524 (0) 18 Saint Louis 23-1 A-10 +1 422 (0) 19 Vanderbilt 19-4 SEC −4 375 (0) 20 Clemson 20-4 ACC — 354 (0) 21 Arkansas 17-6 SEC — 304 (0) 22 BYU 17-6 Big 12 −6 198 (0) 23 Miami (OH) 24-0 MAC — 195 (0) 24 Louisville 17-6 ACC — 182 (0) 25 Kentucky 17-7 SEC — 80 (0)

Others receiving votes: Alabama 72, Iowa 69, NC State 31, Tennessee 26, Villanova 17, Utah St. 15, Georgia 6, Santa Clara 2, Auburn 2, Saint Mary’s 1.

Coaches Poll – Feb. 9

Rank Team Record PTS Chg 1 Arizona 23-0 774 (30) – 2 Michigan 22-1 745 (1) – 3 Houston 21-2 667 +5 4 Iowa State 21-2 658 +3 5 UConn 22-2 649 -2 6 Duke 21-2 643 -2 7 Illinois 20-4 563 -1 8 Nebraska 21-2 538 +1 9 Kansas 18-5 481 +2 10 Michigan State 20-4 478 – 11 Gonzaga 23-2 455 -6 12 Purdue 19-4 439 – 13 North Carolina 19-4 389 +5 14 Florida 17-6 381 +2 15 Virginia 20-3 332 +2 16 Texas Tech 17-6 318 -3 17 St. John’s 18-5 259 +5 18 Clemson 20-4 258 +1 19 Saint Louis 23-1 193 +1 20 Vanderbilt 19-4 181 -5 21 Arkansas 17-6 179 – 22 BYU 17-6 138 -8 23 Louisville 17-6 94 – 24 Miami (OH) 24-0 83 – 25 Iowa 18-5 71 +1

Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 Texas A&M

Others Receiving Votes: Kentucky 30; Alabama 24; Villanova 13; North Carolina State 13; Tennessee 10; Utah State 8; Texas A&M 7; Georgia 3; Santa Clara 1