Kentucky climbs into the Top 25 of AP Poll after Tennessee sweep
For the first time since Dec. 1, Kentucky is a ranked team — at least in the AP Poll. The Cats are No. 25 in the AP Poll after the win over Tennessee. They just missed the cut in the Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 26.
Kentucky had just eight more votes than Alabama, which remains on the outside of the Top 25. For the second time this season, a loss to Kentucky cost Tennessee its ranking. The Vols fell from No. 25 to the group of others receiving votes. With 26 points, they are behind Alabama (72), Iowa (69), and NC State (31). Louisville is just ahead of Kentucky at No. 24.
Florida, Saturday’s opponent in Gainesville, is the highest-ranked team from the SEC, coming in at No. 14. The Gators rose three spots after a dominant win over Texas A&M. Vanderbilt is No. 19, dropping four spots after losing to Oklahoma at home. Arkansas is No. 21. Georgia and Auburn also received votes. Arizona remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, followed by Michigan, Houston, Duke, and Iowa State.
The national media is still torn on whether or not the Cats are a Top 25 team. Andy Katz believes the Cats are a Top 15 team, putting them No. 14 in his latest rankings. Gary Parrish has the Cats outside the Top 25, at No. 26. His colleague Kyle Boone did not include Kentucky in his Top 25 projection. Jon Rothstein also has Kentucky at No. 26 in his Power 45 rankings. The Athletic’s CJ Moore still has Kentucky on his list of teams he’s “keeping an eye on” outside of the Top 25, listing the Cats fourth after NC State, Utah State, and Villanova. Kentucky did not make the cut in The Field of 68 or Jeff Goodman’s weekly rankings.
- Andy Katz: No. 14
- Gary Parrish, CBS Sports: No. 26
- Jon Rothstein: No. 26
- CJ Moore, The Athletic: No. 29
- Kyle Boone, CBS Sports: NR
- The Field of 68: NR
- Jeff Goodman: NR
Despite the win over Tennessee, Kentucky is holding steady at No. 28 in the NET Rankings. The wins over Oklahoma and Tennessee were nice, but didn’t move the needle since both were at home. Saturday’s game at Florida will be a good litmus test.
AP Poll – Feb. 9
|Rank
|Team
|Record / Conference
|Trend
|Points
|1
|Arizona
|23-0 Big 12
|—
|1475 (59)
|2
|Michigan
|22-1 Big Ten
|—
|1416 (0)
|3
|Houston
|21-2 Big 12
|+5
|1275 (0)
|4
|Duke
|21-2 ACC
|—
|1254 (0)
|5
|Iowa State
|21-2 Big 12
|+2
|1247 (0)
|6
|UConn
|22-2 Big East
|−3
|1227 (0)
|7
|Nebraska
|21-2 Big Ten
|+2
|1091 (0)
|8
|Illinois
|20-4 Big Ten
|−3
|1060 (0)
|9
|Kansas
|18-5 Big 12
|+2
|966 (0)
|10
|Michigan State
|20-4 Big Ten
|—
|929 (0)
|11
|North Carolina
|19-4 ACC
|+3
|863 (0)
|12
|Gonzaga
|23-2 WCC
|−6
|803 (0)
|13
|Purdue
|19-4 Big Ten
|−1
|785 (0)
|14
|Florida
|17-6 SEC
|+3
|718 (0)
|15
|Virginia
|20-3 ACC
|+3
|642 (0)
|16
|Texas Tech
|17-6 Big 12
|−3
|549 (0)
|17
|St. John’s
|18-5 Big East
|+5
|524 (0)
|18
|Saint Louis
|23-1 A-10
|+1
|422 (0)
|19
|Vanderbilt
|19-4 SEC
|−4
|375 (0)
|20
|Clemson
|20-4 ACC
|—
|354 (0)
|21
|Arkansas
|17-6 SEC
|—
|304 (0)
|22
|BYU
|17-6 Big 12
|−6
|198 (0)
|23
|Miami (OH)
|24-0 MAC
|—
|195 (0)
|24
|Louisville
|17-6 ACC
|—
|182 (0)
|25
|Kentucky
|17-7 SEC
|—
|80 (0)
Others receiving votes: Alabama 72, Iowa 69, NC State 31, Tennessee 26, Villanova 17, Utah St. 15, Georgia 6, Santa Clara 2, Auburn 2, Saint Mary’s 1.
Coaches Poll – Feb. 9
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|PTS
|Chg
|1
|Arizona
|23-0
|774 (30)
|–
|2
|Michigan
|22-1
|745 (1)
|–
|3
|Houston
|21-2
|667
|+5
|4
|Iowa State
|21-2
|658
|+3
|5
|UConn
|22-2
|649
|-2
|6
|Duke
|21-2
|643
|-2
|7
|Illinois
|20-4
|563
|-1
|8
|Nebraska
|21-2
|538
|+1
|9
|Kansas
|18-5
|481
|+2
|10
|Michigan State
|20-4
|478
|–
|11
|Gonzaga
|23-2
|455
|-6
|12
|Purdue
|19-4
|439
|–
|13
|North Carolina
|19-4
|389
|+5
|14
|Florida
|17-6
|381
|+2
|15
|Virginia
|20-3
|332
|+2
|16
|Texas Tech
|17-6
|318
|-3
|17
|St. John’s
|18-5
|259
|+5
|18
|Clemson
|20-4
|258
|+1
|19
|Saint Louis
|23-1
|193
|+1
|20
|Vanderbilt
|19-4
|181
|-5
|21
|Arkansas
|17-6
|179
|–
|22
|BYU
|17-6
|138
|-8
|23
|Louisville
|17-6
|94
|–
|24
|Miami (OH)
|24-0
|83
|–
|25
|Iowa
|18-5
|71
|+1
Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 Texas A&M
Others Receiving Votes: Kentucky 30; Alabama 24; Villanova 13; North Carolina State 13; Tennessee 10; Utah State 8; Texas A&M 7; Georgia 3; Santa Clara 1
