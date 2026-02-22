Kentucky closes out first half with a bang to lead Auburn 39-35 at the break

Hey, how about a halftime lead on the road in the SEC? Kentucky took care of business down the stretch to sit pretty going into the break on the Plains.

The Tigers didn’t score for the last 2:48 with only two field goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half. On the other end, the Wildcats, closed things out on a 7-0 run to take a four-point lead at the break — and Otega Oweh is to thank for that.

OO leads the way with 12 points on 5-8 shooting to go with four rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes. Collin Chandler isn’t far behind with eight, followed by Denzel Aberdeen with seven, Malachi Moreno with six and Andrija Jelavic, Brandon Garrison and Mo Dioubate with two apiece. As a team the Wildcats are shooting 48.5 percent from the field, 22.2 percent from three and 83.3 percent at the line.

As for Auburn, KeShawn Murphy is up to eight, followed by Kevin Overton with six, Keyshawn Hall and Elyjah Freeman with five, Tahaad Pettiford and Filip Jovic with four and Sebastian Williams-Adams with three. The Tigers are shooting 34.4 percent overall, 23.1 percent from three and 76.9 percent at the line.

Good finish for the good guys. 20 minutes to close it out.