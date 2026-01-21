Kentucky Coaches Hit the Trail: Stein Sees Ponatoski

Just because the transfer portal closed, it doesn’t mean the Kentucky football coaches have time off work. They’re clocking in on the recruiting trail across the country.

It starts at the top with the head honcho. After visiting schools around Lexington on Friday, Will Stein made the drive up I-75 to see his future quarterback, Matt Ponatoski. A coveted four-star passer, Ponatoski wasn’t sure if his commitment would stick when the Wildcats parted ways with Mark Stoops. He didn’t have to think twice when the Cats hired Stein, who recruited him to play for Oregon.

“[Will Stein] was really prepared every time I saw him, and it just showed how dedicated he is to the game and how much love he has for the game,” Ponatoski told KSR+ back in December. “He and his family were great to me. Coach [Dan] Lanning’s family was also great to me when I was at Oregon. I felt like I immediately clicked with Coach Stein, and I feel like that will carry over to Kentucky.”

Ponatoski wasn’t the only commit the Cats checked in on this week. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman was in Richmond, Virginia, to see four-star defensive back Andre Clarke on Monday. The following day, Bateman headed south to see AJ Randle, a four-star 2027 athlete, in North Carolina.

Stein wasn’t the only Kentucky coach in Ohio. The most popular recruiting territory for the former coaching staff is not going to be abandoned by the new staff. Tight ends coach Justin Burke and offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich spent Tuesday in the Columbus area. Davis Seaman, a Top-500 offensive tackle prospect, picked up an offer during his conversation with Leftwich.

Kentucky is extending its recruiting territory to new territories. Defensive line coach Anwar Stewart was in Birmingham today, and cornerbacks coach Allen Brown was in Georgia. Those aren’t really new locales for Kentucky, but Louisiana is. That’s where offensive coordinator Joe Sloan cut his teeth while climbing the coaching ladder.

Wide receivers coach Joe Price is a Houston native who’s known down there as East Side Joe. He was in the Lone Star State on Tuesday, checking in with a Georgia wide receiver commit, Aden Starling.

The new Kentucky coaching staff is pounding the pavement. Covering Kentucky football recruiting will hit different this cycle, and we’ve got all hands on deck with a ton of content on KSR Plus. You’ll find all of Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond’s reports there, along with intel from national insiders across the On3 Network. Make sure you’re locked in for an exciting offseason for Kentucky football fans.