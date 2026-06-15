Kentucky coaches spent the week on the recruiting trail
Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff better be well-rested following their post-portal vacations, because the grind is gonna be non-stop over the next couple of months before their next break in the schedule. That’s already included a week of conditioning and physical testing before practice officially begins on Monday, leading to eight weeks and eight hours per week through early August.
This past week, however, overlapped with a big-time recruiting stretch that included the UK staff hitting the road and flying all over the country checking out the program’s top targets for 2027, 2028, 2029 and even 2030, everywhere from right in the Wildcats’ backyard of Lexington to Rock Hill to Mesa to Philadelphia. All of Kentucky’s coaches, including Pope, Mo Williams, Mikhail McLean, Cody Fueger and Mark Fox traveled from June 8 to today, June 14, checking in during the June scholastic live period.
What events did they attend and, most importantly, who did they see? KSR runs through the dates, locations and targets for Kentucky before practice begins back in Lexington.
NBPA Top 100 Camp
June 8-12 (Rock Hill, SC)
The biggest event of the week, featuring most of Kentucky’s top recruiting targets, saw Pope in attendance for prospects in ’27 and ’28, including both offers and main players of interest.
2027
CJ Rosser, Reese Alston, Beckham Black, DeMarcus Henry, Moussa Kamissoko, Lewis Uvwo, Cayden Daughtry, Jaxson Davis, King Gibson, Caleb Ourigou, Jordan Page, Chase Lumpkin, Dawson Battie, Ahmed Nur
- 1Breaking
KAT
is an NBA champ!
- 2Trending
J Batt
UK targeting Michigan State AD
- 3New
Bio Blast
Get to know J Batt
- 4Hot
UK recruiting Serbian star
'26-'27 roster not done yet?
- 5
James Franklin
takes a shot at Will Stein?
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
2028
Yann Kamagate, Isaiah Hamilton, DJ Okoth, Erick Dampier Jr., Xavier Young
Section 7
June 12-14 (Mesa, Arizona)
Pope made an appearance out in The Grand Canyon State, as did Williams, Fueger and Fox at various points.
2027
Adan Diggs, Demarcus Henry, Darius Wabbington, Paul Osaruyi, Cherif Millogo, Isaiah Barnes
2028
Philly Live
June 12-14 (Philadelphia, PA)
Mikhail McLean was the lone representative for the Wildcats here, namely for one top five-star point guard.
2027
KABC Bluegrass Shootout
June 12-14 (Lexington, KY)
Speaking of McLean, he traveled back from Philly to check out a pair of local stars for several recruiting classes away — including the son of Kentucky legend, Rajon Rondo.
2029
2030
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard