Kentucky coaches spent the week on the recruiting trail

Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff better be well-rested following their post-portal vacations, because the grind is gonna be non-stop over the next couple of months before their next break in the schedule. That’s already included a week of conditioning and physical testing before practice officially begins on Monday, leading to eight weeks and eight hours per week through early August.

This past week, however, overlapped with a big-time recruiting stretch that included the UK staff hitting the road and flying all over the country checking out the program’s top targets for 2027, 2028, 2029 and even 2030, everywhere from right in the Wildcats’ backyard of Lexington to Rock Hill to Mesa to Philadelphia. All of Kentucky’s coaches, including Pope, Mo Williams, Mikhail McLean, Cody Fueger and Mark Fox traveled from June 8 to today, June 14, checking in during the June scholastic live period.

What events did they attend and, most importantly, who did they see? KSR runs through the dates, locations and targets for Kentucky before practice begins back in Lexington.

NBPA Top 100 Camp

June 8-12 (Rock Hill, SC)

The biggest event of the week, featuring most of Kentucky’s top recruiting targets, saw Pope in attendance for prospects in ’27 and ’28, including both offers and main players of interest.

2027

CJ Rosser, Reese Alston, Beckham Black, DeMarcus Henry, Moussa Kamissoko, Lewis Uvwo, Cayden Daughtry, Jaxson Davis, King Gibson, Caleb Ourigou, Jordan Page, Chase Lumpkin, Dawson Battie, Ahmed Nur

2028

Yann Kamagate, Isaiah Hamilton, DJ Okoth, Erick Dampier Jr., Xavier Young

Section 7

June 12-14 (Mesa, Arizona)

Pope made an appearance out in The Grand Canyon State, as did Williams, Fueger and Fox at various points.

2027

Adan Diggs, Demarcus Henry, Darius Wabbington, Paul Osaruyi, Cherif Millogo, Isaiah Barnes

2028

Yann Kamagate

Philly Live

June 12-14 (Philadelphia, PA)

Mikhail McLean was the lone representative for the Wildcats here, namely for one top five-star point guard.

2027

Reese Alston

5⭐️ Top-10 Reese Alston just TOOK OVER Philly HS Live in front of college coaches @lilskip08 pic.twitter.com/8oKAKmuzAG — MADE Hoops (@madehoops) June 14, 2026

KABC Bluegrass Shootout

June 12-14 (Lexington, KY)

Speaking of McLean, he traveled back from Philly to check out a pair of local stars for several recruiting classes away — including the son of Kentucky legend, Rajon Rondo.

2029

Mason Grivna

Kentucky assistant coach Mikhail McLean is here at Lexington Catholic this morning watching 6’11” center Mason Grivna (Ballard H.S. 2029).



One of the top rising sophomores in the country.@JackPilgrimKSR @PolacheckKSR pic.twitter.com/f0AqHd1RFi — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) June 14, 2026

2030

Pierre Rondo