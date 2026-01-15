Kentucky's comeback gives Mark Pope faith amid 'incredibly emotionally taxing season'

Kentucky matched its largest comeback of the Mark Pope era tonight, rallying from an 18-point deficit to beat LSU 75-74 on a Malachi Moreno buzzer-beater. It was an incredible shot that will go down in program history, a needed moment of joy after yet another ugly first half. Had Moreno missed, we’d be focusing on the latter and how Kentucky dug itself into a hole it couldn’t get out of. Mark Pope said the fact that it went in is proof that this team isn’t giving up, even when things have looked so very, very bad at times.

“He had to win the catch,” Pope told Tom Leach of Moreno grabbing Chandler’s pass on the final play. “I was really proud of our guys. There’s 1.4 seconds left, and we clawed back in it, and then we felt like we had some things not go our way in the last 20 seconds.”

Like the officials waving off Otega Oweh’s shot that would have put Kentucky up two with 42.8 seconds left. Or Oweh missing a free throw that would have tied the game with 4.5 seconds to go.

“There are 100 times in this game where the guys could have been like, man, it’s just got away from us. Still, with 1.4 seconds left, they were like, Malachi was totally locked in. He’s like, I’m only thinking about winning this catch, and I’m only thinking about turning, I’m only thinking about owning a shot. And that type of focus, with all the baggage that the guys were carrying from the game, it’s impressive, and that’s what helps us win.”

Thank goodness, because that first half was brutal, maybe one of the worst in Kentucky Basketball history. The Cats only made one field goal in the first 11 minutes of the game. At halftime, they had 22 points on 26.7% shooting, 16.7% from the three-point line, five turnovers, and just two assists. Despite being down 16 — the largest halftime deficit for Kentucky against LSU in 30 years — Pope said his team was focused and ready to fix the mistakes in the locker room.

“The guys were invested. You know, it was nice, coming at halftime after just an abysmal, just a terrible first half,” Pope said. “They were really constructive and focused. They had fixes. They had fixes and things we had talked about during the first half, and they were echoing them, so there was decent energy there. There was also, of course, some doubt, but the guys just refused to go away, and it’s fun.”

Pope knows that his team can’t afford to keep getting behind by so much in the first half, but the fact that they keep fighting back is reason enough to keep believing, even when it looks the worst.

“These guys are not going to go away,” Pope said in his postgame press conference. “And that’s an incredibly comforting feeling as a coach, and I think it’s something that BBN can be really proud of, is that they’ve got a group of guys that is not going away. Like I said, we’re far from a perfect product. We have so much growth to do. We’ve got to get way better. But these guys are not going away, and that’s fun. I think that’s a fun place to live, and it gives you a lot of confidence moving forward, that we can continue to grow.”

Pope was more candid in his comments to Leach, admitting that this season has been exhausting for everyone, which makes moments like Moreno’s buzzer-beater so wonderful.

“Yeah, so far, this has been an incredibly emotionally taxing season for our guys. Understandably so. And a lot of that was brought on by ourselves. Our energy was not — I think the guys are trying to fight and get there, and we have to find a solution to make sure our energy is right to start games. Clearly, that was an issue tonight.

“What has not been a challenge for us this season is our guys trying to respond to tests, man. And they were great. Like I said, there were 100 times they could have just said, this is not our night, and they refused to do it, and it’s a good time for our team. And I think it’s the character of these guys, and I think we’ll continue to grow in our confidence that way, and it’ll serve us well, especially as we play better and better.”