Kentucky's comeback win over Tennessee made Rupp Arena history

We’ve grown accustomed to comebacks this season. Tonight’s actually made a little history. Kentucky was down by 14 to Tennessee at halftime, making the 74-71 win over the Vols the largest comeback in Rupp Arena history, at least in terms of halftime deficits. What a way to make the 1996 team proud as they watched from behind the bench, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their national championship season.

The fact that this was the second comeback from double-digits down vs. the Vols makes it even sweeter. Kentucky trailed Tennessee by 17 in Knoxville last month, 11 at halftime. Tonight, the Cats trailed by 14 at half, only hitting two threes in the first half to the Vols’ eight. In the second half, the Cats flipped the script, holding Tennessee to 6-30 from the field, 0-6 from beyond the arc, while hitting 50% (14-28) of their shots.

Once again, Collin Chandler came up huge, hitting a three with 16:26 to go to narrow the lead to ten and another with 33 seconds left to give Kentucky the lead for good. Captain Clutch came through once again to give Kentucky its 17th win of the season, eighth in SEC play. The Cats (8-3) are now in sole possession of second place in the SEC behind Florida (8-2), which they face in one week in Gainesville.

The Unpredictables made another piece of program history tonight, according to Corey Price. Tonight’s comeback was the third this season in which Kentucky was down by at least 11 points at halftime. One of the others, obviously, was the first meeting in Knoxville. Kentucky also trailed LSU by 16 at halftime on Jan. 14. The 1998 team, not the 1996 team, was known as the Comeback Cats, but I think both national championship squads are proud of what this team did tonight.

The opponent? Just icing on the cake. Corey Price says this is the fourth time an unranked Kentucky team has beaten a ranked Tennessee team at Rupp. It’s also Kentucky’s fifth straight regular season win against the Vols, the longest such streak against Tennessee since Feb. 2011 to Jan. 2013. You love to see it.