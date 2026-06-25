Kentucky Commit Grayson Willoughby Throws GAS at the MLB Draft Combine

Kentucky baseball recruiting doesn’t get a ton of shine around Big Blue Nation, but this year is an exception thanks to Matt Ponatoski. The two-sport star from Cincinnati Moeller will be deciding between professional baseball and SEC quarterback in the coming weeks after the MLB Draft. While investigating the process for Ponatoski, it has put another talented baseball player on my radar.

Kentucky has a commitment from the best player on the best team in America.

Grayson Willoughby struck out seven batters and only allowed one hit in five innings to lead Trinity to a 12-0 KHSAA State Championship victory over Boyd County. A second straight state championship paved the way for an even greater honor. MaxPreps named Trinity the 2026 National Champions of High School Baseball after posting a 41-3 record.

Willoughby was the star of the show for the Rocks. He batted .467 and had 39 RBIs, but he was at his best on the mound. Willoughby posted a 12-0 record as a starting pitcher, and only allowed six earned runs in 62.1 innings this year, good enough for an ERA of .67. He averaged more than 10 Ks a game with 96 total strikeouts.

Willoughby was named Kentucky Mr. Baseball and earned Gatorade Player of the Year Honors. This week, he’s testing his stuff against the best of the best.

During Tuesday’s portion of the MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix, the 19-year-old’s fastball hit 99.9 miles per hour on the radar gun, the second-fastest pitch at the event. That’s one reason why Baseball America said he was one of the Top 10 standouts at the event. The righty is ranked as the No. 197 overall prospect in the upcoming draft by MLB.com.

Grayson Willoughby RHP | (KY)

– FB up to 100 flashed some sinker shapes

– SL 85 up to -11 HB pic.twitter.com/7pehRwpepq — JB Sebastiano (@jb_sebastiano) June 23, 2026

MLB Draft Combine! Let’s Go Grayson. ☘️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/yXaTOeqUV0 — Trinity HS Baseball (@TrinityHSBBall) June 23, 2026

2026 four-star Grayson Willoughby showed triple-digit velo at the MLB Draft Combine 🔥



See why @JasonPennini thinks he could be a great match for a pro team that excels at pitching dev.https://t.co/KdZbPXlLzJ pic.twitter.com/0eNtIBaZBp — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 24, 2026

The next question is, will he actually play for Kentucky? Under the current rules, college baseball is the odd sport where a coach can be punished for recruiting too well. If you get commitments from all of the best prospects, they might never show up on campus, instead opting to pursue a professional path.

Fortunately, rev-share and NIL money have made college baseball a more attractive option. In Willoughby’s case, he’s a year older than most of his contemporaries. That means he would only need to play two years of college baseball, two seasons where he could be cashing checks, before seeking out a higher spot in the MLB Draft.

If Mingione can get Willoughby to campus, he could be a weekend starter right away for the Bat Cats. Will it happen? It’s possible. We’ll get a better idea after the MLB Draft, which is July 11 and 12 in Philadelphia.