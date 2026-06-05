Matt Ponatoski is Two Wins Away from a Baseball State Title

The Kentucky football team has assembled in Lexington to prepare for the upcoming season. It’s not unusual for there to be a late arrival or two. Usually, it’s an ominous sign for off-field issues. For Matt Ponatoski, he’s not in the weight room because he’s still busy carving up fools on the field.

The four-star quarterback is also a Major League Baseball prospect. After his most recent performance, Ponatoski has Cincinnati Moeller one step closer to a state championship.

Ponatoski got the start on the mound for the Crusaders in the Division I Regional Championship. In five innings, he allowed zero runs and only two hits while striking out eight batters. The right-hander was regularly clocked between 92 and 96 mph.

When he exited the ballgame, Moeller had a 2-0 lead. They added five more runs to knock off Centerville 7-0 in the Regional Championship, the school’s first since 2023. They’ll travel to Akron next week, only needing two wins to take home the program’s 10th state title.

“I think it goes back to the culture we’ve created and the competitive edge that we all have,” Ponatoski told FOX-19 after the win. “It’s a great feeling, one that I want to keep going and go win state.”

Ponatoski has a decorated prep career. Following his junior season, he was named Mr. Football and Mr. Baseball in the state of Ohio. There is one thing that has eluded him so far. He’s played in a Division I football state championship game, but he has not won a title. Ponatoski can end his career on a high note next week before moving to Kentucky.

HIGHLIGHTS: Moeller punches a ticket to Akron with another shutout win in the regional final (state quarterfinal).



🎥 – @PhilipRLee @WCPO pic.twitter.com/EJApZSX2pv — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) June 4, 2026

Ponatoski’s MLB Draft Prospects

Stats can be hard to come by, but I have found numbers from six appearances on the mound. In 20.1 innings pitched, he struck out 36 batters and recorded a 1.03 ERA. Ponatoski is primarily projected as an infielder at the next level. He hit .314 this spring with seven doubles, one home run, and 19 RBI.

Many Kentucky fans are filled with anxiety around Ponatoski’s baseball future. In ESPN’s most recent rankings, he’s the No. 90 MLB Draft prospect, which puts him at No. 41 from the high school ranks. That would slot him into the third round range in next month’s draft, which kicks off in Philadelphia on July 11.

Even though he’s currently focused on winning a baseball championship, don’t think he doesn’t have free time for other things. Ponatoski was spotted in Lexington on Monday, hanging out with his Kentucky football teammates. This is only the beginning of his high-stakes juggling act.