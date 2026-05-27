Kentucky Competing with Heavy-Hitters for Talented Linebackers

Will Stein has injected energy into Big Blue Nation that can be felt on the recruiting trail. Kentucky has a Top 20 class with 19 commits, and they’ve acquired many of them by fishing in deep waters against college football brand names.

The Wildcats have already locked up one linebacker, Owensboro 3-star prospect Ty Ashley. They’re going up against big-time programs to find Ashley a partner in crime in the middle of the Kentucky defense.

Jalaythan “JJ” Mayfield is a four-star talent from Georgia, and although the Wildcats have been considered his top choice at various times throughout his recruitment, Indiana, Miami, Oregon, and Georgia are making a push. Drew Williams, another touted linebacker from Georgia, recently narrowed his list to Kentucky, Florida, Miami, and Oregon. The Cats face similar competition for one of the best tacklers in Texas.

Aston Whiteside is a three-star, Top-500 prospect from Burleson, which lies just outside of DFW. Once again, Miami is a school Kentucky must beat for this linebacker’s services. Texas A&M is also trying to keep Whiteside in the Lone Star State. Whiteside tells Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman that defensive coordinator Jay Bateman has put the Wildcats near the forefront of his recruitment.

“Coach Bateman from Kentucky has been recruiting me really hard, and they’re an SEC program with a bright future,” he said.

This weekend, Whiteside will travel to College Station for an official visit. Kentucky will open its summer official visit calendar on June 5 with Whiteside on campus. His final trip will be to Miami.

Will Stein assembled a coaching staff with exceptional recruiters. So far, it’s paid dividends, but those recruiting chops will once again be tested as Kentucky takes a big swing to secure a second linebacker for the 2027 recruiting class.

Kentucky LB Target OVs

Whiteside: June 5

Williams: June 12

Mayfield: June 19

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond have joined the team to give you the best Kentucky football recruiting coverage on the internet. Will Stein has momentum, and we have all of the intel.

Now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN. Join now for $1.