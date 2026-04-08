Kentucky conducts Zoom call with G League star Dink Pate

Kentucky continues to make a push for G League star Dink Pate, meeting virtually with the standout guard on Tuesday, sources tell KSR.

The Zoom call comes after Mark Pope traveled to White Plains, New York to watch Pate’s regular season finale with the Westchester Knicks on March 28. He also flew to Philadelphia to watch him play on March 4.

The 6-foot-8 wing also had a virtual meeting with the SMU staff today, which now includes former UK assistant coach Jason Hart — the associate head coach for the Mustangs under Andy Enfield and his head coach with the G League Ignite.

Pate previously told KSR+ that he’s set on playing college basketball in 2026-27 and would like to play at Kentucky. At the time, though, Hart was still in Lexington, and he made it clear that would impact his decision.

“I’m going to college, but I’m not set in stone on any school,” he said. “If UK likes me, that’s where I want to go. I’d like to represent. I know Coach Hart. That’s my guy. That’s my dude. If they play pro-style basketball, I’m going to fit in any type of system. I’m going to work hard for whatever. I haven’t been paying attention, though, because we have our own season going on over here. I know my journey and what I’ve got going on after the season.”

Despite the interest and continued conversations with schools, his eligibility remains in question, the NCAA discussing proposed changes that “would bar athletes who have entered and remained in a professional sports draft from competing in college.” The 20-year-old guard went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft and signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the New York Knicks before settling in with the G League affiliate.

Pate joins LSU’s Dedan Thomas Jr., Washington’s Zoom Diallo and Utah’s Terrence Brown in having virtual meetings with the Wildcats on Tuesday, sources tell KSR.

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