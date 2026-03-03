UK confirms Mitch Barnhart will retire as AD in June, take on new role

It’s official: Mitch Barnhart is stepping down as the University of Kentucky’s athletic director, a transition that will happen in June; however, Barnhart’s time with the school is not over.

In a press release, UK President Eli Capilouto announced that Barnhart will serve as the first executive-in-residence of the UK Sport and Workforce Initiative. The details on that project are scarce — Capilouto only first mentioned it during a recent Board of Trustees meeting — but the search for Barnhart’s successor will soon be underway, with Capilouto conducting a “listening tour” to determine the best path forward for UK Athletics.

“We will not replace Mitch Barnhart,” Capilouto said. “But we will seek to carry on his legacy of excellence, integrity and commitment, even in the midst of so much change and challenge for college athletics.

“Over the next several weeks, as I have done before during a hiring process, I will conduct a listening tour. I will talk to people at UK and elsewhere about how we move forward.

“There is time ahead for that period of listening. Today, we should pause to recognize and reflect on what Mitch Barnhart has meant to UK – not only athletics – but our entire community and the world of college sports.”

The press release includes plenty of quotes from Capilouto and Barnhart on Barnhart’s 24-year tenure as Kentucky’s AD. Both are excited that Barnhart will remain close to the program in a new capacity.

“Mitch Barnhart has led University of Kentucky Athletics for nearly a quarter-century,” Capilouto said. “It is with a profound mix of emotions that we announce Mitch will be leaving his position as UK Athletics Director at the end of June.

“Mitch often speaks of the idea that our goal at UK is for student-athletes to place championship rings on their fingers and diplomas in their hands.

“Those aren’t mere words. They are aspirations that he continually has helped our program, our people and our students meet.”

“After thoughtful discussions, I am gratified that he has agreed to stay on and write another new and exciting chapter,” Capilouto said. “Mitch will be the first executive-in-residence of the UK Sport and Workforce Initiative. This initiative will be part of a workforce effort that I mentioned in my remarks recently to the Board of Trustees and that I will be announcing more details about in the coming weeks.

“Athletics is fundamental to who we are at UK and how we work to advance Kentucky. It is a growing and dynamic area of our economy, here and nationally.

“College athletics is undergoing a dramatic series of changes. We need people – from sports administration, to marketing, from philanthropy to academic support and mental and physical health – ready for leadership.

“Mitch is distinctly equipped to help us think about the future of intercollegiate sports. I am excited he accepted my offer to take on this new role.”

“I’m not sure there’s ever a finish line for leaders,” Barnhart said of his thought process. “You get to a spot where you finish one job and the next one starts and then the next task and the next task and the next task. At some point you have to say the baton is someone else’s to carry.

“I’m so thankful that Dr. Capilouto is providing a ‘what’s next’ after leaving this position and we can have an impact another way. It will matter to the University, it will matter to our department, it will matter to Kentucky. I’m super appreciative of this opportunity. My love for this place is overflowing.”

Barnhart and Capilouto will discuss Barnhart’s decision and new role in a podcast later this week. Until then, you can hear the KSR crew’s thoughts on our Rapid Reaction.

More Quotes from Barnhart on his UK tenure

“When we came here in 2002, I said to Connie, ‘If we stay six, eight years, that’d be great and we’ll go on to the next gig,’” Barnhart said. “Eight years became 10 and you begin to realize you’re in a pretty good place. Ten (years) became 12, and 12 became 16, and we’re not leaving.

“There are so many moments that I treasure, the locker rooms, the hugs, the sweat and the tears. Our love affair for this place is amazing and it’s because of the people.

“Dr. Capilouto and Dr. Todd taught me that people come first. If you get the people part right, everything else will be okay. And I think we’ve gotten the people part mostly right – not always perfect, but I think we’ve gotten it mostly right. The people are amazing here and they need to know how special they are, how special this place is. The future is amazingly bright and I’m anxious to see where it ends up.”

“I will be the loudest, cheering from the stands and supporting our coaches and athletes,” Barnhart said. “I love the men and women that represent Kentucky, that won’t change in any way, shape or form.”