Kentucky in Contact with Former Georgia Guard Savo Drezgić Who is Expected to Make Decision Soon
Kentucky is looking at a former SEC guard who is now playing in the international ranks. Former Georgia and current Mega Superbet guard Savo Drezgić tells KSR that Kentucky is a school involved in his recruitment.
“My agent is in contact with Kentucky,” Drezgic told KSR.
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 15.4 points and four assists per game with Mega Superbet in the ABA League during the 2025-26 season. He previously played for Georgia. His agent, Misko Raznatovic, posted on May 14 that Drezgić’s “decision regarding which university team he will continue his career with will be made in the coming days.”
Drezgic was a three-star point guard out of the 2025 class, being ranked No. 70 player in the nation for 2025 (and highest at No. 53 by On3). Drezgic was in the United States for less than a year before committing to Georgia, and spent time splitting between American grassroots ball and playing for the Serbian National Team in his native country.
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He appeared in eight games at Georgia, averaging 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game. He left to play overseas after his freshman year.
Kentucky isn’t the only school involved in his recruitment so far. NBA Draft scout Ersin Demir tweeted on May 15 that five to six of last year’s NET Top 25-ranked programs already reached out to his agency.
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