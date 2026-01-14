Kentucky in Contact with Louisville EDGE C.J. May

Kentucky already landed a commitment from one Louisville player in the transfer portal with Brock Coffman. Now, they’re going after another in Louisville EDGE, C.J. May.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge rusher told KSR that Kentucky has been in contact since he entered the portal on Tuesday. May redshirted the 2025 season.

May is close friends with Coffman after spending the 2025 season playing together. Coffman said he’s trying to recruit May to join him at Kentucky.

“[C.J.] was a high recruit in high school and didn’t get the opportunities he wanted at Louisville,” Coffman told KSR. “He has a few schools looking at him. He’s looking at Kentucky. I believe the portal closes in a few days, so he should be making his decision soon. He’s a stud.”

C.J. May’s Game

Louisville edge rusher C.J. May was a three-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class. He was ranked as the No. 44 EDGE and the No. 457 overall player in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

May committed to Louisville in high school over the likes of Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and others.

Kentucky transfer commits