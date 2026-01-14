Skip to main content
Kentucky in Contact with Louisville EDGE C.J. May

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck19 minutes ago

Kentucky already landed a commitment from one Louisville player in the transfer portal with Brock Coffman. Now, they’re going after another in Louisville EDGE, C.J. May.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge rusher told KSR that Kentucky has been in contact since he entered the portal on Tuesday. May redshirted the 2025 season.

May is close friends with Coffman after spending the 2025 season playing together. Coffman said he’s trying to recruit May to join him at Kentucky.

“[C.J.] was a high recruit in high school and didn’t get the opportunities he wanted at Louisville,” Coffman told KSR. “He has a few schools looking at him. He’s looking at Kentucky. I believe the portal closes in a few days, so he should be making his decision soon. He’s a stud.”

C.J. May’s Game

Louisville edge rusher C.J. May was a three-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class. He was ranked as the No. 44 EDGE and the No. 457 overall player in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

May committed to Louisville in high school over the likes of Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and others.

Kentucky transfer commits

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
CJ Baxter Jr.RB (6-1, 227)Orlando (Fla.) EdgewaterTexasRedshirt Junior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Brock CoffmanWR (6-10, 155)Sayre (Ky.) SchoolLouisvilleRedshirt Freshman
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Ja’Kayden FergusonWR (6-2, 187)Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood MarshallArkansasSophomore
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
Mark Manfred IIICB (6-1, 175)Marietta (Ga.) SprayberryMissouriRedshirt Freshman
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
JacQai LongQB (6-2, 205)Hurricane (W. Va.) HighMarshallRedshirt Sophomore
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Tom O’HaraP (6-1, 197)St. Bedes College (Melbourne, Australia)Murray StateJunior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Mark RobinsonT (6-5, 320)Longwood (Fla.) LymanUTEPJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tucker (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tegra TshabolaiOL (6-6, 322)West Chester (Ohio) Lakota WestOhio StateRedshirt Senior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

