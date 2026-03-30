Kentucky Expected to Be Involved With Butler Guard Finley Bizjack

A new name is popping up for Kentucky in the transfer portal. Butler guard Finley Bizjack announced his intentions to enter the portal on Monday, and sources tell KSR that Kentucky is expected to be involved in his recruitment when the portal opens on April 7.

Bizjack averaged 17.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game during 31 games in the 2025-26 season. He shot 42.6 percent from the floor and 34.9 percent from three-point range. His career average over 98 games is 10.4 points per game. He is also expected to test the NBA Draft process.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Bizjack was a three-star recruit out of Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 12 overall prospect in the state, the No. 11 combo guard in the class and the No. 136 overall prospect in the class.

Kentucky’s Offseason Off to a Fast Start

Kentucky basketball’s 2026 offseason is off to a quick start. Jaland Lowe was the first domino to fall when he announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Saturday.

The rest of Kentucky’s roster is yet to make decisions on their futures, but KSR’s Jack Pilgrim reports that more departures are likely on the way.

“It’s setting up what appears to be a potential mass exodus in Lexington with returners counted on one hand out of 12 with remaining eligibility — 11 when you consider Jayden Quaintance‘s expected draft jump,” Pilgrim wrote.