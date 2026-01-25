Kentucky continues to dominate opponents in fast-break scoring
loading...
To say this has been an interesting offseason for the Governor's Cup rivalry would be putting it lightly. Multiple players and staff members have...Read Full Story
Kentucky's 72-63 win over Ole Miss wasn't pretty. In fact, it was quite the opposite. That first half was especially hard to watch, even if Mark Pope...Read Full Story
The biggest story in college basketball this week surrounded G League veteran Charles Bediako returning to Alabama after being granted a temporary...Read Full Story
Saturday was scheduled to be the second big junior day recruiting even for Will Stein's Kentucky football program. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had...Read Full Story
The last Sunday in January has arrived. A huge winter storm is hitting the Bluegrass that everyone across the state is riding out. Before that storm...Read Full Story
The Kentucky Wildcats had two orders of business today: defeat Ole Miss to extend their winning streak to five games, then get home and ride out the...Read Full Story
As things stand through seven SEC contests with 11 more to go in the regular season, Kentucky is on pace to earn a double bye in Nashville -- wild,...Read Full Story
When Teonni Key went down with a dislocated right elbow against Missouri on Jan. 4, it was immediately clear that she would be out for multiple weeks...Read Full Story
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard