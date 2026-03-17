Spring Spotlight: Kentucky is betting on development and evaluation at cornerback

Preparations for the 2026 college football season are underway at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. Cleats have hit the grass practice fields and/or the turf at the Nutter Field House as Kentucky head coach Will Stein begins his first spring practice as the leader of a program. There will be a lot of new for the Wildcats in 2026. Cornerback isn’t different but there was a surprising bet on retention this offseason.

California defensive backs coach Allen Brown is now at his fourth school in four years after previous stops at Florida (quality control) and Washington State (cornerbacks). The former Eastern Washington defensive back has reunited with Kentucky defensive coordinator Jay Bateman after the two spent a year together in Gainesville back in 2023. The hope is that UK will hit on some development and evaluations at cornerback in 2026.

In KSR’s Spring Spotlight series, we will cover every position on Kentucky’s roster before spring practice begins. Next up is the first part of the secondary.

Spring Spotlight: Quarterback

Spring Spotlight: Running Back

Spring Spotlight: Wide Receiver

Spring Spotlight: Tight End

Spring Spotlight: Offensive Line

Spring Spotlight: Defensive Line

Spring Spotlight: EDGE

Spring Spotlight: Linebacker

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The Room

Kevis Thomas (6-0, 181, Senior)

A former Kentucky high school recruiting target, Thomas is now in his second year in Lexington after spending two seasons at Maryland. This former three-star recruit started multiple games in the Big Ten as a sophomore in 2024. Thomas only played 61 defensive snaps for UK in 2024 and struggled when on the field.

Nasir Addison (6-0, 191, Redshirt Junior)

The New Jersey native has played in 24 games through three seasons at UK and earned his first two starts against Auburn and Florida in 2025. Addison played in only four games last season and preserved his redshirt. After entering the transfer portal, the former three-star recruit decided to return and play for the new staff in Lexington.

Addison is expected to be in the mix for a rotation spot this fall.

Braxton Urquhart (6-3, 200, Redshirt Junior)

A junior college commit who was recruited by the old staff and retained by the new staff, Urquhart brings terrific size to the position and some experience. The Hoover (Ala.) High product played at Butler (Kan.) Community College in 2025 where he recorded 26 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and nine pass breakups in nine games.

Urquhart figures to be one of the biggest wild cards in this position room.

Terhyon Nichols (5-11, 194, Junior)

A former blue-chip recruit out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow, Nichols played eight games as a true freshman and seven games as a sophomore. This cornerback has earned seven starts but has struggled to stay healthy. This has been a solid SEC cornerback when healthy with upside. Kentucky is hopeful some of that upside is reached this season when Nichols is on the field.

This junior is one of the most important players on the defense.

Hasaan Sykes (6-0, 192, Junior)

Kentucky beat out Illinois in January for this Western Carolina transfer. The defensive back from Greater Atlanta recorded 49 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, five pass breakups, and three interceptions as a sophomore. Sykes was very active in coverage and had multiple power conference suitors as a free agent. This was Kentucky’s big offseason addition at cornerback.

The early returns for Sykes are positive. The transfer is a favorite to be a Week 1 starter with Nichols.

Grant Grayton (6-3, 194, Sophomore)

A Minnesota flip late in the 2025 high school recruiting cycle, Grayton found himself playing big snaps for Kentucky in year one. This was not expected. This former three-star recruit played in nine games (238 snaps) and earned two starts as a true freshman. There were some tough moments but experience was gained.

Grayton could be the favorite to become Kentucky’s CB3 in 2026. This second-year player will have a role in this defense.

Grant Grayton. UK Football vs. Eastern Michigan at Kroger Field on Saturday, September 13, 2025 in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Crawford Ifland, Kentucky Sports Radio.

Demarcus Gardner (6-0, 177, Redshirt Freshman)

The class of 2025 signee finished his senior season at Cedartown (Ga.) High with 42 tackles, four interceptions, 630 yards from scrimmage, and 12 total touchdowns highlighted by three pick-sixes. The former UCF commit took a redshirt in year one but showed man coverage potential with ball skills as a high school prospect.

Gardner could be in line for a rotational role this season.

Mark Manfred III (6-2, 171, Redshirt Freshman)

A former three-star recruit out of Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry, Manfred picked Missouri over Ole Miss, Miami, and Cincinnati in the 2025 high school cycle. The redshirt freshman is a big cornerback (6-foot-2) with good length and potential who transferred to UK this offseason. Provides size and will be among many competition for a rotation spot.

Andrew Purcell (5-10, 201, Redshirt Freshman)

Purcell was a four-star prospect who won Alabama state high jump championship as a junior while also recording 11 total interceptions as a junior and senior. Clemson, Georgia, Miami, and Florida all recruited this Alabama defensive back. This is an undersized cornerback who was a clear playmaker in high school.

Size is a concern but Purcell was a major recruiting win. Can he enter the mix for playing time this season? Spring practice could determine that.

Isaiah McMillian (6-1, 176, Freshman)

The Katy (Texas) High product picked Kentucky over Houston, Pittsburgh, Iowa, and Arizona. McMillian had 15 pass breakups and two interceptions as a junior. McMillian dealt with an injury during his senior campaign. A highly productive prospect from the Lonestar State who is on campus for spring practice.

Top Storyline: How Hasaan Sykes levels up

Cornerback was a position of need for the Kentucky defense entering the transfer portal window in January. The only win at the position with playing experience was Western Carolina transfer Hasaan Sykes. This FCS player is leveling up but he has a lot of fans inside the program.

“We had kind of identified Sykes as a guy, you know, from a little bit lower level. I just think, man, the lower level guys when you find the guys that like their hunger and their ability to come in and really impact…I coached a kid last year names Cashius Howell who came from Bowling Green who’s SEC Player of the Year. One of the best football players I’ve ever been around,” Bateman said. “So, I just watched Sykes’ film and then I think we kind of got the story about where like how he got to Western Carolina.”

Could the cornerback have a similar impact? That is to be determined but Bateman believes that Sykes will “surprise some people this fall”. This transition to a higher level needs to go smoothly. Kentucky is banking on the FCS transfer to play major snaps this fall.

What To Watch For: Who emerges from the logjam

Kentucky has clearly made it known that there is no depth chart this spring and that teams are mixed up. The program is not declaring starters yet. Operating in that construct doesn’t mean prevent players from separating. Someone needs to step forward this spring at cornerback.

Terhyon Nichols and Hasaan Sykes are the heavy favorites to be the starters. After them, there are a handful of players competing for rotational snaps. Four outside cornerbacks are typically needed to get through a football season. Some other players need to emerge. Can anyone separate this spring?

Kentucky has good player volume in this position room. Now they need a player or two to step up and give this position the quality depth that it simply didn’t have last year.