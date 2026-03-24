Kentucky could get closure on front office moves 'quickly,' but 'ongoing' hiring process could last through spring

Kentucky‘s move to hire former BYU staffer Keegan Brown, who is now the head video coordinator of the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate, was reported back on March 11. Two weeks later with the Wildcats’ season now in the rearview mirror and portal chaos ahead with stay/go decisions coming soon, the wait continues for an official announcement from the program on his addition — and the others to come as Mark Pope adds support staff help.

What’s the deal there? Well, he can’t talk about anything publicly until they get through all of the red tape, but Pope says news could be coming soon.

“We could have some closure on some things quickly, but I can’t really talk in detail about anything until it gets through the whole HR process,” Pope said during his final radio show of the season on Monday.

That’s just one move of many to come after losing multiple staff members last offseason, specifically the Director of Player Development (Brett Rybak) and the Director of Basketball Administration (Will Barton). Most prominently, Pope has flirted with the idea of adding a General Manager position to help with the upcoming portal cycle.

“With the changing dynamics, this is not the final piece that we’ll add,” Pope said of the open Associate Director of Player Development role, which closed on March 13. “This is a piece that’s going to make a big difference for us in our information gathering and our analysis of data. It’s going to be massively important for us to make the best educated guesses that we can.”

When could the other hires be made to fill out Pope’s complete staff? That could last through the spring with so many moving parts, he confirmed.

“We’re going through a little bit of a hiring process that will be ongoing — probably for the next six weeks,” Pope added.

Until then, we can focus on the imminent hire of the Associate Director of Player Development role.

“Somebody that can model for us 24/7. They can do salary cap models, they can do win share models, they can do comparison research in terms of us trying to get as deep into the details of managing this spring’s roster construction as we can,” Pope said of the job on March 10. “It’s really important to have somebody that, literally 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is going to be just war gaming and modeling over and over and over again. We’re excited to have that position. It’s really going to help us as a staff [to] collect information.”

Expect news sooner rather than later, Big Blue Nation.