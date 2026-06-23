kentucky-could-lose-some-nba-draft-bragging-rights-tonight

The NBA Draft doesn’t mean quite as much to Kentucky Basketball now as it did during the John Calipari era, but the program still has a proud and storied tradition of sending players to the pros. The Cats are about to lose some of those bragging rights.

Kentucky still holds the record for the most draft picks (143) and first-round draft picks (60) of any school. Another school will tie or break that latter mark tonight. Duke has 59 first-round picks in its history, second only to Kentucky’s 60. Three Blue Devils are projected to be drafted tonight, two in the first round. Cam Boozer, the consensus national player of the year, is the safest bet, currently projected to go third to the Memphis Grizzlies. Most mock drafts have Isaiah Evans going in the early 20s. Maliq Brown is well outside first-round range, currently projected at the bottom of the first round.

Meanwhile, on Kentucky’s side, Jayden Quaintance is the only sure-fire draft pick, but he has slid to the bottom of the first round in most mock drafts and is at risk of falling into the second. Otega Oweh is projected to go mid-to-late second round. If Quaintance hears his name called in the first round, Kentucky’s total number of first-round draft picks will increase to 61, but Duke will match it if Boozer and Evans come off the board tonight. If Quaintance falls to the second round and Evans goes in the first, the Blue Devils will take the crown from the Cats.

They may keep it for a while, too. Duke’s 2026 recruiting class ranks second in the Rivals Industry Rankings, headlined by five-stars Cam Williams and Deron Rippey Jr. Italian wing Dame Sarr — Olivier’s little brother, who was a late addition to Duke’s roster– is also expected to go high in next year’s draft, along with Patrick Ngongba II. On Kentucky’s side, Malachi Moreno is probably the only player likely to go in the first round next year. The Cats are off to a good start with the 2027 recruiting class with Ryan Hampton, and if Nikola Kusturica decides to come to Lexington, he could go high in the 2027 draft.

Lots of variables. For now, brace yourself for Kentucky to lose, or at best, have to share one NBA Draft record tonight, if that’s something you care about. At least we still hold the record for most draft picks in a single year (six in 2012 and 2015). With NIL rolling and the number of international players entering the draft these days, that mark may be safe for a while.

NBA Draft First-Round Picks by College

Rank College Conference First-round picks 1 Kentucky SEC 60 2 Duke ACC 59 3 North Carolina ACC 55 4 UCLA Big Ten 43 5 Kansas Big 12 36 6 Michigan Big Ten 31 7 Indiana Big Ten 28 8 Arizona Big 12 27 9 Ohio State Big Ten 25 10 Louisville Atlantic Coast 24 10 Syracuse Atlantic Coast 24 10 Connecticut Big East 24 11 Michigan State Big Ten 22 12 Notre Dame ACC 21 12 Maryland Big Ten 21 13 Texas SEC 20 14 Georgia Tech ACC 19 14 Alabama SEC 19 15 LSU SEC 17 16 North Carolina State ACC 16 16 Minnesota Big Ten 16 16 St. John’s (NY) Big East 16

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