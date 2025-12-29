Kentucky cruises into SEC play with 80-42 win over Hofstra

Kentucky had a chance to end non-conference play on a high note with a win over a struggling Hofstra team. A 13-1 record with the only loss being to undefeated No. 7 Maryland is a good place to be in heading into the brutality that is the SEC. However, Kentucky still had to beat Hofstra in order to get to that point.

Of course, Kentucky took care of business on Sunday, beating Hofstra 80-42. Kenny Brooks is now 25-3 (.893) at Kentucky against non-conference foes.

It’s also worth nothing that senior forward Teonni Key missed her second consecutive game due to injury. She is “managing a lingering injury from the fall and is day-to-day,” per UK.

It feels like you could say this for just about every game lately, but Kentucky didn’t get off to a fast start on the defensive end of the floor. Jet lag? Too much candy over the holidays? Who knows what the issue was, but Kentucky got it sorted out pretty quickly after only being up 15-9 after the first quarter.

It got to 30-17 midway through the second quarter before Kentucky proceeded to go on a 12-4 run to open things up a bit heading into the half. The Cats were up 42-21 at the half, and they didn’t really look back from there. After holding Hofstra to just six points in the second quarter, the defense was all the way locked in and looking dominant per usual.

Kentucky was on fire during the third quarter, scoring 29 points in the period and holding Hofstra to just nine points along the way. Kaelyn Carroll, Asia Boone and Amelia Hassett were knocking shots down from deep as the Cats got out to a 71-30 lead with just 10 minutes to go.

From there, it was all Kentucky. After a bit of a slow start, the Cats got hot. There’s almost no better time to get hot as we approach SEC play.

Kentucky’s next game will be on New Year’s Day when the Cats head down to Baton Rouge to take on No. 5 LSU. The Tigers are 13-0 on the year and are currently scoring 107.9 points per game, by far the best in the country. Kentucky, however, is holding opponents to just 50.8 points per game (tied for 3rd in the country). That game is set for 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.