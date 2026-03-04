Kentucky crushes Arkansas 94-64 to advance in SEC Tournament

Kentucky needed to beat Arkansas on Wednesday to not only advance in the SEC Tournament, but to avoid a bad loss as the Cats are in the midst of an uphill battle to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Lexington. After getting a 20-point win over the Razorbacks just over a month ago on the road, there was really no reason as to why Kentucky shouldn’t have beaten Arkansas in the first round of the conference tournament in Greenville.

Fortunately, Kentucky got the much-needed victory, handling business en route to a 94-64 win on Wednesday. The Cats are now 45-45 all-time in the SEC Tournament and sit at 22-9 on the year.

Kentucky got out to a very, very fast start against the Razorbacks. Asia Boone and Amelia Hassett traded threes through the first period, and Boone even set the program record for most threes in a season in the first quarter — or, that was until Hassett joined her. Through one, the Cats led 29-10.

The second quarter, however, went poorly for the Cats. The Hogs outscored Kentucky by 10 in the period, and a big part of it was their press that they put on. Kentucky started to turn the ball over a bit, but they still held a 42-33 lead at the break. The hot shooting started to cool off some.

However, that didn’t continue on as Kentucky put up 28 points in the third quarter while holding the Razorbacks to just 10. Jordan Obi was having one of her better games as of late and even managed a double-double. Clara Strack also had a double-double.

Kentucky would keep the pressure on in the fourth, gliding to a dominant first round victory in Greenville — just what the Cats needed.

Kentucky will play in the 11 a.m. ET game tomorrow as well, taking on 8-seed Georgia on the SEC Network. On Jan. 24, the Lady Bulldogs marched into Historic Memorial Coliseum and handed Kentucky a 72-67 loss. That would be the last game Teonni Key would be out with her elbow injury. Hopefully, the scoreboard is in favor of the Cats this time around.