Kentucky DB Nasir Addison enters transfer portal

One of Kentucky‘s end-of-season standouts will be using that late momentum as an addition to the transfer portal when it officially opens on January 2.

Rising senior defensive back Nasir Addison, coming off a redshirt campaign in 2024 and three total seasons in Lexington, will explore his options and end his time in the blue and white.

“After careful thought and conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining,” he announced Monday. “I want to thank the University of Kentucky, Coach Stoops, the entire coaching staff, and the support staff for the opportunity to grow as a player and as a man. I am grateful for everything | learned during my time in Lexington and for the relationships that will stay with me beyond football.

“To the Kentucky fans, thank you for the support, the energy, and the belief you showed every time I stepped on the field. Representing this program meant a lot to me, and I will always appreciate the Big Blue Nation. As I enter this next chapter, I am excited to explore new opportunities and continue developing on and off the field. I will always respect where I came from and look forward to what’s ahead. Thank you.”

Addison racked up 13 tackles (11 solo) in four games played, including a career-high five solo takedowns in the November win at Auburn — plus another four immediately after against Florida.

He’s totaled 28 tackles (20 solo) in three years as a Wildcat after totaling nine tackles and a PBU in 12 appearances as a sophomore in 2024 and six tackles with a fumble recovery in eight games as a true freshman.

Addison was a three-star recruit out of New Jersey in high school with On3 rating him as a top-200 defensive back in the country. He originally picked Kentucky over Maryland, Ole Miss and Florida State.

Now, he’s hitting the portal, announcing his decision four days before the chaos begins on Friday.

