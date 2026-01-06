Kentucky DB Quay'sheed Scott Enters the Transfer Portal
On the night when Kentucky fans were delighted to receive some transfer portal acquisition news, there is also another departure to share.
Defensive back Quay’sheed Scott is entering the transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Known simply as Q, Scott was a significant recruiting win for the former coaching staff. The Cats got on him early and staved off a late push by South Carolina to bring the four-star talent to Lexington.
Primarily a special teams player as a true freshman, he emerged as a rotational player with a ton of upside in 2025. He spent time at nickel and safety, logging 39 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, and a pair of pass deflections. He also had an electric interception return against Florida.
He’s the second member of the Kentucky secondary to enter the portal in the last 48 hours. Cam Dooley was also a part of the 2024 Kentucky recruiting class. Expect the Wildcats to actively shop for safeties in the transfer portal. One is on campus right now, former Florida Gator Jordan Castell.
Kentucky Football Portal Tracker
The transfer portal is open for business. So far, we know of 19 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.
- LB Landyn Watson
- EDGE Steven Soles Jr.
- QB Stone Saunders
- WR David Washington Jr.
- WR Preston Bowman
- CB Nasir Addison
- DT Austin Ramsey
- WR Troy Stellato
- EDGE Javeon Campbell
- CB DJ Waller Jr.
- EDGE Jacob Smith
- DL Jerod Smith II
- QB Cutter Boley
- WR Montavin Quisenberry
- RB Dante Dowdell
- S Cam Dooley
- RB Jamarion Wilcox
- WR Quintin Simmons Jr.
- DB Quay’sheed Scott
