Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kentucky's defense forced Ole Miss into one of its worst offensive performances of the season

Zack Geogheganby: Zack Geoghegan2 hours agoZGeogheganKSR

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-24