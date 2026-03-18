The Kentucky Defense Needs a 'G' to Play Star

Since the moment we learned Will Stein was going to be the next head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, most of the hype has been around his high-powered offense. After fans watched Mark Stoops football for more than a decade, can you blame them?

However, that stout defense cannot be taken for granted. Hal Mumme had a fun offense, too, but his Cats never won more than seven games because the defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed.

Stein hired Jay Bateman to lead the Kentucky defense after he spent the last three years in the SEC. Thanks to Mike Elko‘s influence at A&M, it’s difficult to discern exactly what it will look like.

“We’ve gotta play a game here in a few months, and so I don’t really want to give a whole lot away,” Bateman said in his first public comments as the Kentucky defensive coordinator. His coyness is a commonality with Stoops, but not a whole lot will look the same.

A “Multiple” Defense Runs Through the Star

The phrase “multiple” was used in previous years and will be used again under Bateman. Under the new regime, you can expect more 4-down fronts, with a nickel as a part of the base package. Bateman calls that nickel position the “Star.” The Kentucky defensive coordinator described it as the most impactful position in his scheme.

“I think it’s the position that affects your defense more than others. If you don’t have somebody at that position that can do it, it becomes really difficult. In 2024 at Texas A&M, Tyreek Chappell was our Star. He tore his ACL. We just couldn’t get back; our feet weren’t underneath us for the rest of the year. We smoke and mirrored it for a while until people kinda figured it out,” Bateman recalled.

Kentucky recruited Aaron Gates out of the transfer portal to play the Star. He dealt with plenty of injuries at Florida, but he has experience playing for Bateman and the athletic tools to handle the demanding position.

“The Star’s gotta do a lot. You gotta be able to play man coverage on a slot, gotta be a really good zone defender, and play in the high and the low zones of the defense. And he’s gotta be a really good run defender and blitzer. I think that guy runs it all,” said Bateman.

“I was talking to an NFL guy about our kid at A&M: That guy’s gotta be a G. He’s gotta do it all. They’re hard to find, but when you get a good one, man, they’re valuable.”

Will Stein wants to deploy an aggressive defense. To scheme up some creative stuff, Kentucky’s Star needs to be a star this fall.