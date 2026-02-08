Kentucky's defense put the clamps on Tennessee in the 2nd half

Kentucky shot 50 percent in the second half of its comeback win against Tennessee, but it was the defensive end of the floor that fueled the Wildcats to another victory.

Tennessee went just 6-30 from the field after halftime with only a pair of assists, missing all six three-pointers and getting 14 of its 24 points from the free-throw line. This came after the Vols put up 47 points in the first 20 minutes, shooting 53.1 percent overall and 8-15 from long range. Star freshman Nate Ament and veteran guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, in particular, were carving up the ‘Cats. They had 33 combined first-half points, the same amount that Kentucky had as a team by the intermission.

Shooting 6-30 from the field is the equivalent of 20 percent — 20 percent!!! That hardly sounds like an achievable number at this level, especially against a Top 25 opponent, one that had been shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from deep over its recent four-game winning streak. Take away Ament’s 3-6 clip, and Kentucky held the rest of Tennessee to 3-24 second-half shooting. The Vols had to shoot 14-17 from the free-throw line after halftime just to have a chance down the stretch.

In the postgame press conference, head coach Mark Pope made sure to give Otega Oweh a shout-out for his second-half defensive performance against Gillespie. Oweh struggled defensively overall in the first half, but was primarily tasked with defending Gillespie in the second half. After Tennessee’s point guard scored 14 points midway through the game, Oweh held him to just one point on 0-6 shooting from then on.

Kentucky’s second-half defensive adjustment wasn’t anything too complicated. It centered around getting the ball out of Ament’s and Gillespie’s hands — make someone else beat you. That’s exactly what the Wildcats did, forcing Tennessee’s bigs to make plays they aren’t accustomed to. The Volunteers’ frontcourt players (JP Estrella, Felix Okpara, Jaylen Carey, and DeWayne Brown) made just two of their 13 two-point attempts in the second half.

It’s certainly true that Tennessee missed more than a handful of shots at the rim, several of them coming off second or third tip opportunities right at the basket. But Kentucky deserves credit for remaining poised and battling equally as hard in the paint, despite knowing that the Vols (the nation’s leading offensive rebounding team) had a size advantage down low. Tennessee grabbed 13 offensive rebounds in the second half, but only scored seven second-chance points.

“I think coming into the second half, it was just key to really pay attention to detail and just to really cut off the two main scorers,” freshman center Malachi Moreno said. “Then just make other guys make a play.”

Trailing by 14 points at halftime, Kentucky’s ability to force Tennessee into extended field goal droughts was critical out of the break. There was a seven-minute stretch in the second half (16:40 to 9:01) without a single field goal for the Vols, which saw a 13-point lead crumble to just four. UT went another three minutes (9:01 to 5:59) without a field goal after that, allowing Kentucky to cut its deficit to one. A four-minute field goal drought (5:23 to 0:59) came after that.

Kentucky needed every single defensive stop to complete the comeback, and that’s exactly what they got.