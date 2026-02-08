Will Kentucky keep wearing the denim uniforms? The 1996 team votes yes

Kentucky is 1-0 in the throwback denim uniforms, an outcome that seemed very unlikely when the Cats trailed Tennessee by 14 points at halftime. True to form, the Unpredictables clawed back from yet another double-digit deficit, making the Unpredictables proud as they sat behind the bench to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their national championship season.

The 1996 team wore the denim uniforms 16 times from their debut on Feb. 11 until they cut down the nets in the Meadowlands on April 1. If it’s up to them — and honestly, it should be — the current Cats should rock their new threads from here on out (we hear that an away version does exist).

“Yeah, so there was some conversation with you guys, right?” Mark Pope said, motioning to his former teammates who were lined up behind him during the press conference. “Somebody was saying we have to wear them every game now?”

When someone said Kentucky should keep wearing them until they lose, Pope, the former team captain, had to put his foot down.

“Now, wait, why are we talking about losing? Why are we talking about losing?”

Jokes aside, it is very cool that Kentucky pulled off a win on a night like this. The 1996 team is considered one of the best in college basketball history. To lose in front of them, in the remakes of the jerseys they wore, on the night the program honored their incredible title run, would have been a bummer. To see Pope’s former teammates mob him when the buzzer sounded on the incredible comeback made it that much sweeter.

Pope has talked a lot about the “sacred cloth” of the Kentucky Basketball uniform. For him, the denim is the most sacred — even if it didn’t seem that way at first.

“I mentioned this to our guys, that these denim uniforms, when we first got them, I don’t think any of us liked them. I don’t think anybody liked them. I don’t even think Converse liked them originally.

“When I walked into the locker room today and saw the guys for the first time, I seriously was having deja vu. It was crazy. But we came to love them, not because they were denim, but because of what these guys did wearing them.”

Kentucky pulling off yet another double-digit comeback is proof that these Cats may be worthy of wearing that sacred, albeit stiff, cloth.

“You know, guys can come here, and I can talk to them until I’m blue in the face, and BBN can reach out to them nonstop, but you don’t really understand what this is until you have bled and suffered and sacrificed for this place. That’s actually what makes this jersey great. And these guys are in the process of doing it, man. They just refuse.

“I mean, the hits we’ve taken this year, I wouldn’t wish on anybody, but these guys refuse to go away, and so that’s why they’re actually making it, right? They’re making this great. They’re earning the understanding of what it means to be Kentucky by their blood, sweat, and tears. Super cool.”

For Pope, the fact that they did it with his former teammates in the stands was icing on the cake.

“I care about these guys so much,” Pope said of his teammates. “I love them so much, and so I’m grateful that they could be honored in all the ways that they got honored today. And I’m grateful that our team was able to honor them with a win because that matters too. It matters to me.”

