Kentucky Derby 152 Salute: Derby Bob Steals the Show in Spectacular Finish

The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby was like many of its predecessors. There were a few twists and turns to this year’s story that set it apart, but it’s the commonalities that create traditions. Like so many previous Kentucky Derbies, hundreds of thousands cheered as a stampede of horses rolled beneath the Twin Spires, as a horse few considered stormed from the clouds to close at the wire in a surprising victory.

That story is a tale as old as time. Mine That Bird and Rich Strike did it from the rail, Orb did it in the mud, while Golden Tempo finished the final two furlongs from the middle of the track. Bob Weihe (pronounced Why) had seen it before, and on Saturday, Derby Bob got to see the Fastest Two Minutes in Sports one more time.

Weihe attended his first Kentucky Derby in 1947. He was only nine years old when he squeezed through the crowd to get a glimpse of Jet Pilot. He didn’t miss another.

For 79 straight years, Derby Bob made the annual pilgrimage to Churchill Downs on the First Saturday in May, but this year, that streak was in jeopardy of snapping just before it became an octogenarian. Weihe’s declining health forced him into the hospital for months this spring. Finding an affordable ticket to see the Kentucky Derby was another challenge, but maybe not one as daunting as actually getting the older gentleman through the chaotic crowd and into a comfortable seat.

That’s when something incredible happened. CBS reporter David Begnaud learned about the streak and put out a public call to action. Within 24 hours, it was Churchill Downs who answered the bell. Chuck Culpepper was at the Weihe’s house when his ride arrived ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

What follows sends the family into a state of happy disbelief. The streak lives again. Hospice arrives and dresses Bob, including his new hat with the ribbon reading “Derby Bob’s 80th.” There comes a van in mid-afternoon but also — whoa — a police escort. The streak lives again. CBS arrives. A Churchill Downs ambassador, Gregg Cobb, arrives. Becky, grandchildren, significant others and great-grandchildren give a send-off. Bob who, like almost all Derby regulars, seldom picks a winner, gives his choices to a cop who sought counsel: 1-19-22. The van platform raises him aboard in the wheelchair. The streak lives again. At around 4:15 p.m., with almost all of the 150,000 attendees long since inside Churchill Downs, a convoy commences with two trooper cars in front, the tan van, a CBS car and one last trooper car. The van carries Bob, Barbara, Mark, Scott and eternal family friend Bill Tharp from across the street in childhood, a retired physical therapist who could help with any emergency. The short ride proves long on exhilaration. Bob marvels. “He said he couldn’t believe he got a police escort,” Mark says. Tharp says he noticed Bob, never a cryer, crying.

On his 80th trip to the Kentucky Derby, Weihe got the kind of red carpet treatment that celebrities envy. He met the president of Churchill Downs, and his top three choices all hit the board. One family member netted $56,000 with his picks, while a police officer who escorted him to the track reeled in more than $112,000.

That’s the kind of day someone dreams of, but knows that will never come true. It’s the sort of “what if” game you play while envisioning the grandest Kentucky Derby possible. That’s not what made Derby Bob the real MVP of Kentucky Derby 152. On another Saturday in May, he sipped a Mint Julep with his bride during the singing of My Old Kentucky Home, then saw a stampede of horses fly by with his family.

What makes a tradition? It’s really just a habit with a little more flair. But unlike habits, they don’t come easily. Finding a way to the Kentucky Derby every year is hard. It takes sacrifice, but those who make it, make the most of it.

As the Kentucky Derby expands every year to bring in a wider audience, we’re inundated with imagery of elegance. The Kentucky Derby isn’t just for the beautiful women in fascinators on the fourth floor or the wealthy owners in the Finish Line suites. Derby Bob reminded the world that this sport, this day, it’s for everyone. It’s worth the sacrifice to keep the tradition alive.

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