Kentucky Derby Betting Trends: Which Tracks Produce the Best Results?

The Road to the Kentucky Derby takes many twists and turns from all corners of the country. Hundreds try, but only 20 reach the starting gate. Who will be the one celebrating with a garland of roses in the Winner’s Circle?

Before you pick your Derby horse, it’s worth considering how he got to this point. Some racetracks and preps have a pension for producing horses that hit the board on the First Saturday in May, while other paths lead gamblers off a cliff. These are the historical trends you need to know.

Fade New York Horses

Most Recent Derby Winner: 2000 Fusaichi Pegasus

This Year’s Entries: Albus, Right to Party

Secretariat famously fell in the Wood Memorial before his Triple Crown triumph. Plenty of NYRA-based horses have successful careers later in the year, but something about the first Saturday in May doesn’t suit them.

It’s not just that it’s been a quarter-century since a New York horse has won. They aren’t even hitting the board. Since 2004, there have been 58 horses that have run in the Kentucky Derby that had at least one prep race in New York. According to Track Phantom, of those 58, only one his finished in the top three. Revolutionary finished third in 2013.

Baffert’s Slide has Hurt California

Most Recent Derby Winner: 2020 Authentic

This Year’s Entries: So Happy, Intrepido, Potente

The Kentucky Derby was dominated by California horses in the second decade of the 21st century. From 2012-2021, seven California horses crossed the Kentucky Derby finish line first, including a pair of Triple Crown winners. Since Bob Baffert’s record seventh Kentucky Derby victory was disqualified by a post-race drug test, only one California horse has hit the board on Derby Day, and that was Journalism last year. Baffert has one entry this year. Potente is coming off a loss, beaten as a heavy favorite in the Santa Anita Derby.

Florida Derby is Horses are Hot

Most Recent Derby Winner: 2024 Sovereignty

This Year’s Entries: Commandment, Chief Wallabee, The Puma

Two of the last three Kentucky Derby winners finished second in the Florida Derby. Fierceness and Forte were the favorites just before they were scratched in 2024 and 2023, respectively. The Puma finished second to Commandment this year at Gulfstream in the most competitive race of the prep circuit. The last five Kentucky Derby winners did NOT win their final prep race.

COMMANDMENT!



The $1 million Florida Derby (G1) goes to #4 COMMANDMENT, a son of @spendthriftfarm Into Mischief. Flavien Prat up on the @bradcoxracing trainee, who is owned by Wathnan Racing. The Puma nipped on the line, Chief Wallabee third, and Nearly finished fourth. pic.twitter.com/bRHoHJc3Ac — FanDuel Racing (@FanDuel_Racing) March 28, 2026

Turfway Horses Perform Well

Most Recent Derby Winner: 2022 Rich Strike

This Year’s Entries: Fulleffort

The synthetic surface of the Northern Kentucky track draws in horses who have spent time on both the dirt and the turf. It makes folks a little uneasy about betting on them in the Kentucky Derby, but they’ve performed well as of late.

Three of the last four Kentucky Derby superfectas included a horse that ran in the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park. Final Gambit finished fourth last year, Two Phil’s came in second in 2023, and Rich Strike won as a long shot in 2022. Animal Kingdom is the other Turfway winner from 2011. Fulleffort will be around 20-1 for Brad Cox in this year’s run for the roses.

Keeneland Horses Hit the Board

Most Recent Derby Winner: Strike the Gold 1991

This Year’s Entries: Further Ado

A Blue Grass Stakes winner has not won the Kentucky Derby since Strike the Gold in 1991, but plenty of 3-year-olds from Keeneland’s top prep race have been in winning trifecta tickets. Since 2018, four Blue Grass Stakes winners have hit the board: Good Magic was second in 2018, Essential Quality was third in 2021, Zandon was third in 2022, and Sierra Leone was second in a 2024 photo finish.

Further Ado posted the fastest Beyer speed figure of any Derby contender in his dominant Blue Grass Stakes win, but he did not face many formidable foes on the first Saturday in April at Keeneland.

The Louisiana Derby

Most Recent Derby Winner: 1996 Grindstone

This Year’s Entries: Emerging Market, Pavlovian, Golden Tempo

The Louisiana Derby is the longest of the Kentucky Derby prep races, and it’s suited a few horses well. Two of the last five Derbies had a second-place finisher from Fair Grounds, Epicenter (2022) and Hot Rod Charlie (2021). Catching Freedom was a fourth-place finisher in 2024. Those are outliers, with Gunner Runner (2016) and Revolutionary (2013) as the only others to hit the board since Grindstone’s Kentucky Derby victory in 1996.

Arkansas Derby

Most Recent Derby Winner: 2024 Mystik Dan

This Year’s Entries: Renegade, Silent Tactic

There were times when this race was a kingmaker. Smarty Jones, Afleet Alex, and Curlin were household names well before American Pharoah’s gallop to the Triple Crown. Another Super Horse could join their company soon after Renegade made another closer look like chump change with a monstrous move down the homestretch at Oaklawn. He’ll be the morning line favorite when post positions are drawn on Saturday.

A huge performance from RENEGADE in the G1 Arkansas Derby, grabbing 100 points in his final Kentucky Derby prep race! 🌹🌟@iradortiz piloted the 3YO colt for trainer Todd Pletcher!



🎥 #TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/H9Zot5b7vj — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) March 29, 2026

Will a Japanese Horse Finally win the Kentucky Derby?

It’s a question asked every year, particularly after watching Forever Young blossom into a star. The third-place finish in 2024 is the highest-ever by a Japanese horse in the Kentucky Derby. Forever Young has since won a couple of Saudi Cups and made history as the first Japanese horse to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

This year’s top contender from the Eastern Hemisphere is Danon Bourbon, a large, undefeated 3-year-old who could go off around 15-1.

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