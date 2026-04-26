Kentucky Derby Trends: Is a Favorite Due?

The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby is only eight days away. Before post positions are drawn on Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs, let’s take a closer look at a few trends that could help you decide which horse will be your Derby horse.

Kentucky Derby Favorites Fall

What looks good on paper doesn’t always result in a win against a crowded 20-horse field. The best horse on paper captured the garland of roses every year from 2013 until Justify began his Triple Crown run in 2018. Since then, seven straight Kentucky Derby favorites have lost. Last year’s favorite, Journalism, had the lead down the stretch a year ago before Sovereignty made one final push to win the Kentucky Derby.

Renegade will likely be the favorite after jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. opted to ride the Arkansas Derby winner, instead of the Florida Derby winner Commandment. Expect Renegade to go off around 3-1.

Recent Kentucky Derby Winners are Closers

With 20 horses in the field, it’s difficult to navigate through traffic from the back of the pack. That hasn’t been the case in recent years. Three of the last four Kentucky Derby winners were in 16th or worse halfway through the race.

Kentucky Derby pace data during the points system era: A bunch of fast paces. Some races held together up front, but those Derby winners were primarily favorites. More recently, the race has gone to closers.

More on this in our video >> https://t.co/PnssRSfask pic.twitter.com/eelZOSSL7n — David Aragona (@HorseToWatch) April 22, 2026

The Kentucky Derby typically has a fast pace up front. Once those horses tire out, it opens the door for closers. The issue this year is that there are so many. Renegade out-closed another closer, Silent Tactic, in the Arkansas Derby. Commandment was second-to-last entering the final turn of the Florida Derby before winning by a nose. Golden Tempo and Fulleffort are two more horses that prefer to close hard off the pace. A closer may win the Kentucky Derby, but which one?

Horses for Courses

Some horses just don’t run well when they get away from their home turf. Mystik Dan had 16 career starts. Four of his five wins were at Churchill Downs, including an 18-1 victory in a photo finish at Kentucky Derby 150. Since COVID, only Mage did not record a win at Churchill Downs prior to his Kentucky Derby triumph. These are the horses who have a win at Churchill Downs on their resume:

Commandment

Further Ado

Incredibolt (twice)

Chip Honcho (in the mud)

An Interesting Projection

Christopher Larmey is a long-time horseplayer who has compiled a power rankings system that is akin to what you see in the world of college football. His computer model attempts to project a horse’s final time in the Kentucky Derby, based on TimeForm speed and pace figures from their most recent race at 9-furlongs or farther.

The Kentucky Derby is the longest any of these horses have ever raced. This model attempts to see who can go the distance. If they’re both shaded in green, they’re your likely winners, giving us Further Ado, So Happy, Renegade, The Puma, and Commandment. Chief Wallabee just missed the cut, but should also be under consideration.

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What Does This Mean?

If you do not believe this is the year that a favorite snaps a 7-year skid, one horse fits all of the above criteria: Commandment. He’s a closer with experience on the track and has a trainer with a Kentucky Derby win, albeit via disqualification, under his belt.