Kentucky did a 'really poor job' of dealing with Georgia's press

From the beginning of the game, Georgia broke out a press against Kentucky that gave the Wildcats fits until the very end.

Kentucky couldn’t muster up a second-half comeback in this one, ultimately falling to the Bulldogs 86-78 in Rupp Arena. But Georgia’s pressing defense, which had its backcourt players getting up on UK’s guards 70-plus feet from the basket, actually didn’t force a single one of the Wildcats’ 13 turnovers.

What the press did do, however, was burn a ton of the shot clock and make Kentucky’s half-court offense more difficult than usual. By the time UK was able to get into its offense, there were usually under 20 seconds left to play with on the shot clock. That’s what led to the 13 turnovers more than anything — not having enough time to execute the offense calmly and effectively once getting across midcourt.

“We did a really poor job managing the press. We weren’t in attack,” Head coach Mark Pope said postgame. “Sometimes when you throw out a press, you just give it too much respect. We just needed a couple ball handlers tonight to be on attack and we just couldn’t do it. It was very effective for them. That’s what they do, and they did it well tonight.”

As Pope said, Kentucky wasn’t looking to attack the Georgia press. That’s on the players for not trying to break the press with more urgency, and also on the coaching staff for not pushing them to do so. Once the Bulldogs pulled in front midway through the first half, UK was constantly having to play catch-up. Georgia’s press certainly didn’t help the ‘Cats find a groove offensively the rest of the way.

“The press was distracting for us. We ended up playing on our heels,” Pope added. “Our lead guards did a poor job of going back and demanding the ball so we could go back into a familiar space. We just did a poor job. We really did. And Georgia did a nice job of not allowing us to do that.”

Kentucky did find pockets of success against the Georgia press, usually by throwing the ball over the top of the Bulldog defenders, which allowed UK’s ball handlers a runway to the hoop the other way. That resulted in a handful of easy buckets. But those opportunities were few and far between compared to how often Georgia made the ‘Cats slowly dribble and pass the ball up the floor — especially when it happened after one of the Bulldogs’ 14 made three-pointers.

Georgia’s press wasn’t the sole reason Kentucky played so poorly on Tuesday night, but it was a factor that bled into most offensive possessions.

