Kentucky didn't let technical fouls kill momentum vs. Arkansas: 'That needs to be the identity of our team.'

Kentucky could have easily crumbled once Doug Shows and the officiating crew tried to take too much control of Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

Five minutes into the second half, the Wildcats were comfortably ahead 51-46. Despite a rowdy Bud Walton Arena and the betting odds not in their favor, Kentucky led for the first 25 minutes of the matchup. But then something happened that you probably won’t see in college basketball for a long, long time.

Kentucky was tagged with three technical fouls in a matter of 38 seconds. The first (Brandon Garrison standing directly over Darius Acuff) was understandable, but the second (Mo Dioubate screaming at no one after blocking a shot) was among the worst calls you’ll see all season long. Head coach Mark Pope received the third after yelling something at Shows on the sideline. We can debate whether that one was warranted or not, although this writer leans towards the latter.

Regardless, it was a frustrating sequence of events for the Wildcats. After the dust cleared and technical free throws were shot, Arkansas was down just a point. With a jam-packed crowd finally woken up, the Razorbacks rode that spark to a 57-53 advantage. Most of the Big Blue Nation would willingly admit they did not expect Kentucky to pull off the comeback.

And yet, the ‘Cats found ways to respond. Less than three minutes after Arkansas took a four-point lead, Kentucky was back in front. It was the Razorbacks that ended up losing their cool down the stretch. A technical foul on Malique Ewen with 8:02 to go was later followed by Trevon Brazile attempting to fling Trent Noah to the ground in the closing seconds.

Kentucky pulled out an 85-77 win when it was all said and done. They did so by not letting those technical fouls stop them from playing how they wanted to: physical and aggressive.

“The hard part is, that needs to be the identity of our team,” Collin Chandler said Tuesday. “Is being tough and playing with a little bit of the edge that we’re playing with. It’s just kind of unfortunate that it was officiated that way to where it was a big detriment to us, because they got a lot of momentum off of that. I don’t think that will happen again. It’s hard to say stuff to our guys to stop, because that’s who we want to be.”

Kentucky players don’t want technical fouls to be this team’s identity, but they do want the energy that led up to them to be. As the season has gone along, being physical and mucking the game up has become more of a calling card for this group in wins. Instead of feeding into the way the game was being officiated, UK dug deeper into playing tough. The ‘Cats wound up shooting 23 free throws in the final 10 minutes, making 16 of them.

“We knew there was going to be adversity in every game, and that was the adversity we had to face in this game,” Chandler added. “But I thought we did a great job at staying together, and we still liked the spot that we were in, even after all those events happened.”

We’ve seen this team buckle a handful of times this season when adversity hits. It was just a few days prior to the Arkansas win that Kentucky was blown out by 25 points against Vanderbilt. But just when you think this group is buried, they find ways to emerge.

