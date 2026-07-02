Scoop Lemond bomb? Nick Robinson is a name to watch for Kentucky assistant opening

Mark Pope still has an open spot on his coaching staff for next season. Ryan “Scoop” Lemond dropped a name to monitor as a potential candidate.

During Thursday’s episode of Kentucky Sports Radio, Lemond brought up Nick Robinson as someone to watch as the next Kentucky men’s basketball assistant coach.

For those unfamiliar with Robinson, he’s currently serving as Kentucky’s Director of Men’s Basketball Operations. He originally came to Lexington with Pope from BYU to be the program’s DOBO, a title he has held since being hired in June 2024. Earlier in the offseason, Pope revealed that Robinson is now part of his four-man front office.

Now, it sounds like he’s on the list of candidates to fill the fifth assistant coaching role, although nothing is imminent right now.

“Nick Robinson more than likely will get promoted to that coaching spot,” Lemond said.

Pope’s assistant pool is currently comprised of Mark Fox, Cody Fueger, Mo Williams, and Mikhail McLean. Another name that has been floated as a potential option for that last spot is former NBA player Jamal Crawford. He’s been mentioned as a candidate for months now and remains on the short list.

In what was a timely interview with Maggie Davis of BBN Tonight on Wednesday, Pope actually talked about his coaching staff situation. It certainly sounds like he’s still in wait-and-see mode regarding what he’ll do with that assistant spot, but clarity could come soon.

“I like my organization a lot right now,” Pope said on BBN Tonight. “This group is functioning at a high level. I like the way our staff feels. I like the way we feel in staff meetings every day. I like the way we’re executing on the road. I like the way we feel on the court right now. I’m not in desperate need of adding more pieces, although I’m open to the idea.

“With that said, there are going to be a whole host, from our league, of legal cases testing the CSC (College Sports Commission) and the NCAA on their current guidelines and rules on international players. And depending on what outcome of those are, it could very much shift the direction with hiring.”

Well, it just so happens I sat down with Mark Pope yesterday. I asked him if international recruiting/possible NCAA rulings were impacting the hiring process for the open assistant role:



"I'm not in desperate need of adding more pieces, although I'm open to the idea" ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EIumaYXuoA — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) July 2, 2026

For more on this development, head on over to KSBoard where KSR’s Jack Pilgrim has the latest information on Robinson as a potential candidate.