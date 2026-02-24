Kentucky is down to a No. 8 seed in Bracketology after Auburn loss

Kentucky was a No. 6 seed in the media’s mock selection last week. After the loss to Auburn, the Cats are down to a No. 8 seed in some NCAA Tournament projections heading into a must-win game at South Carolina.

Kentucky is still trending as a No. 7 on Bracket Matrix, which aggregates all 100+ projections on the internet. That said, Bracket Matrix hasn’t updated to reflect some of the new bracketologies that dropped today, including Joe Lunardi’s. That’s where we’ll start today’s rundown.

ESPN: No. 8 seed

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, who was at the media mock selection, dropped Kentucky from a No. 6 seed to a No. 8 seed in his update today. In this hypothetical, Kentucky is in the South Region, playing No. 9 seed Clemson in the first round in Philadelphia for the chance to potentially face No. 1 seed UConn in the second. Gulp.

Should the Cats make it past the Huskies, No. 4 seed Texas Tech or No. 5 seed Arkansas could be waiting in the Sweet 16 in Houston. Get to the Elite Eight, and you could be facing No. 2 seed Houston…in Houston. Easy, right?

Lunardi’s bubble is full of familiar names. Texas, UCLA, Auburn, and Indiana are the last four byes. Missouri is among the last four in. Eleven SEC teams made the cut.

The Athletic: No. 8 seed

Joe Rexrode went with the same first-round matchup, pairing No. 8 seed Kentucky with No. 9 seed Clemson in Buffalo, the winner likely facing No. 1 Michigan in the second round. Pull off an upset over the Wolverines, and Kentucky could see No. 4 seed Alabama or No. 5 seed St. John’s again in the Sweet 16 in Chicago.

Mike DeCourcy: No. 8 seed

Mike DeCourcy also likes a potential second-round game vs. No. 1 seed Michigan, making Kentucky a No. 8 seed playing No. 9 seed SMU in the first round. Vanderbilt (No. 5 seed) and Florida (No. 3 seed) are also in the Midwest Region.

CBS Sports: No. 7 seed

Would you rather Kentucky be in the bottom of the bracket? The Cats are at the bottom of the No. 7 seed line in CBS Sports’ daily update. In this hypothetical, Kentucky would face No. 10 seed UCLA, a battle of traditional powers, to potentially face No. 2 seed Illinois in the second round. Gonzaga is the No. 3 seed in this bracket.

If you look at the seed list, Kentucky is below Utah State, Saint Louis, and Villanova on the No. 7 seed line. Iowa, NC State, Georgia, and SMU are on the No. 8 seed line.

Andy Katz: No. 7 seed

Andy Katz also likes the Kentucky vs. UCLA first-round matchup. The Cats and the Bruins would square off in Oklahoma City for the chance to face No. 2 seed Houston or No. 15 Portland State in the second round.

The Field of 68: No. 7 seed

Last night, the Field of 68 staff shared their latest bracket. They are also going with No. 7 seed Kentucky vs. No. 10 seed UCLA in the first round, with No. 2 seed Houston or No. 15 Portland State in the second round.

The Selection Committee claims it doesn’t seed based on storylines, but this one is too good for the pundits to pass up. In breaking down Kentucky’s resume, Rocco Miller said that the Cats’ road wins at Tennessee and Arkansas and the win over St. John’s in the CBS Sports Classic help offset their missteps.

“I think within the voting in a real committee, 12 people, some might be a tad higher because they like those wins a lot. Some of them might poke holes in these guys because of the consistent losing. They’ve been losing about once a week on average in the league, and so this is about where they would fall if you balance it out as a No. 7 seed.”

Kentucky’s Team Sheet

Kentucky is trending as a No. 7 or No. 8 seed right now, but a lot could change in the next two weeks — especially if the Cats lose tonight. The South Carolina game is Kentucky’s final in Quad 2. Drop it, and the Cats will have three Quad 2 losses with three Quad 1 games left.

Here’s a quick glance at Kentucky’s team sheet. I did a detailed breakdown yesterday, but the number we need to keep an eye on moving forward is WAB, Wins Above Bubble, which measures the number of wins a team has against its schedule relative to how an average bubble team would fare against the same schedule. Kentucky is No. 27 in the country in that metric right now at 2.8, which puts them in good shape to make the field. Wins add to the WAB, losses subtract. A loss to a South Carolina team that has only won three conference games would definitely hurt, even if it takes place on the road.

WAB : 2.80 (No. 27)

: 2.80 (No. 27) Quad 1 : 5-8 (Games Remaining: 3) Quad 1A : 3-7 Quad 1B : 2-1

: 5-8 (Games Remaining: 3) Quad 2 : 3-2 (Games Remaining: 1)

: 3-2 (Games Remaining: 1) Quad 3 : 3-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

: 3-0 (Games Remaining: 0) Quad 4: 6-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

Here are KenPom‘s projections for the final four games, plus what the Cats can earn in WAB, per BartTorvik’s estimates.

Likely (≥65%) Toss-Ups (36%–64%) Unlikely (≤35%) Feb 24 – @ South Carolina (Away, Quad 2, 69%, WAB +0.41) Feb 28 – vs. Vanderbilt (Home, Quad 1B, 47%, WAB +0.62) Mar 7 – vs. Florida (Home, Quad 1A, 33%, WAB +0.77) Mar 3 – @ Texas A&M (Away, Quad 1B, 42%, WAB +0.72)

Here is a chronological view: