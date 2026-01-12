Kentucky drops one spot in AP Poll following loss at Alabama, win against Oklahoma

Once again, multiple top 10 teams lost this week. No. 2 Texas took its first loss of the year at No. 12 LSU, No. 5 Oklahoma lost twice, No. 9 Maryland dropped a game against No. 19 Ohio State and of course, No. 6 Kentucky lost at Alabama. With all of that, the rankings were bound to shake up, but Kentucky’s placement was always going to be interesting.

Would Kentucky fall — potentially out of the top 10? Could the Cats somehow rise up the rankings following a top five win even with a loss on Thursday? Would nothing change for Kentucky?

As it turned out, Kentucky ended up dropping one spot in the latest AP Poll. Kentucky is now the No. 7 team in the country.

Vanderbilt, who is now 17-0 (4-0 SEC) on the year, is now the No. 5 team in the country. Oklahoma ended up falling down to No. 13. There are now nine teams from the SEC in the top 25 and five SEC teams in the top seven.

Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Poll (Jan. 12)

UConn South Carolina UCLA Texas Vanderbilt LSU Kentucky Michigan Louisville TCU Iowa Maryland Oklahoma Ohio State Michigan State Ole Miss Texas Tech Baylor Iowa State Tennessee Alabama Princeton Notre Dame Nebraska Illinois

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 41, Duke 41, North Carolina 21, Minnesota 12, Washington 11, Stanford 10, Utah 8, Southern Cal 4, Rhode Island 4, Georgia 3, Oregon 2, NC State 2.

