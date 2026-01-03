Kentucky drops SEC-opener 89-74 to No. 14 Alabama on the road

Another marquee matchup, another massive early deficit for Mark Pope‘s Kentucky Wildcats.

And similar to how most of those previous high-profile games went during the non-conference, there would be no comeback for the Wildcats. On Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, No. 14 Alabama (11-3; 1-0 SEC) defended its homecourt with a convincing 89-74 win over Kentucky (9-5; 0-1 SEC) to open the 2025-26 SEC schedule.

This game was decided in the first half, when the Crimson Tide took a 50-34 lead into the intermission. Alabama was doing exactly what it does best: shoot (and make) a ton of threes. Meanwhile, Kentucky’s offense came out slow and didn’t find any sort of rhythm until the second half. Despite being healthy, Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance again came off the bench. Rebounding was expected to be a strength for UK in this matchup, but the Tide won that battle 41-37.

Lowe managed to put together a good stat line off the pine, finishing with 21 points on 8-16 shooting. Otega Oweh paced Kentucky with 22 points and eight rebounds, but no other Wildcat scored in double-figures. Quaintance added just five points and six rebounds. Alabama closed the game shooting 15-38 (39.5 percent) from deep compared to a 4-19 mark for UK. Aden Holloway led all scorers for Alabama with 26 points. Five different Tide players scored 10 or more points.

Pope is now 0-4 against Alabama as Kentucky’s head coach. Not good.

Kentucky opened the game with a quick 5-0 run, including a three-pointer from Collin Chandler. But Alabama would respond right away with a 9-0 run as Pope was filtering through his rotation often. Oweh put together five straight points to keep Kentucky in the game as Quaintance and Lowe found their way onto the floor. Defending the three-point line was an early struggle for the ‘Cats. Alabama held a 24-16 lead midway through the opening half after the Tide hit their fourth three of the afternoon.

It would only get worse for Kentucky the rest of the half. Alabama continued to fire off clean three-pointers while owning the rebounding battle. A three-minute scoring drought did UK no favors. The ‘Cats trailed by as many as 21 points deep in the first half, 47-26, but did manage to cut the deficit down to 13 behind six points from Oweh. Alabama would answer with a three-pointer right before halftime to make it a 50-34 advantage going into the break.

There would be signs of life from Kentucky out of the locker room. Alabama’s offense wasn’t coming as easily, while Oweh kept his foot on the gas offensively. A couple of free throws from Lowe made it just a 10-point game at the first media timeout of the half. The fun wouldn’t last long, though. Kentucky’s three-point defense turned invisible once again. Alabama pushed its lead out to 74-57 with 10 minutes left in the game.

With time running out, Kentucky had one final push left. A 9-0 run for the ‘Cats over a three-minute stretch made it a 10-point game for the second time this half. After a made free throw from the Tide, Lowe’s layup would cut it to a single-digit game (77-68) for the first time since the 10:02 mark of the opening half. However, it was still an 11-point Alabama lead going into the final media timeout of the game. The Tide eventually ballooned that number to 15 points at the final buzzer, capping off another poor overall showing from Kentucky in another big-time game.

