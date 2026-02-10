Kentucky earns choose-your-adventure region with Coach Cal, Rick Pitino and others in latest Bracketology

Open page one on Selection Sunday and you’ll find a story with all the twists and turns your big blue heart desires entering Mark Pope‘s second postseason as head coach. Kentucky has comfortably put itself back on the invite list for the Big Dance — barring a complete disaster down the stretch — and now must figure out that path to completing the assignment in Indianapolis. Will it be frontloaded or can the Wildcats create some breathing room by continuing to stack quality wins down the stretch? They’ve still got five more Quad 1 opportunities to swing it one way or the other.

As things stand currently, though, ESPN’s got a choose-your-own-adventure book for Big Blue Nation that could see Kentucky take on some of the program’s biggest rivals, opposing coaches and familiar faces on that journey to No. 9. It’s a fun one, curated by the man, the myth and the legend himself, Joey Brackets.

His latest Bracketology puts the Wildcats on the No. 7 seed line, starting their run in St. Louis. There, they’ll be taking on No. 10 seed UCLA in the opening round, a chance for Kentucky to take on former signee Skyy Clark following previous stops at Illinois and Louisville, along with recent transfer portal hiccup Donovan Dent. I think all of BBN would be ready for that one.

From there, it’d likely be No. 2 seed Iowa State in the Round of 32 — not too many storylines there, outside of Kentucky having a cup of coffee in Milan Momcilovic’s high school recruitment, now a certified star for the Cyclones. We also have that 2012 matchup in the NCAA Tournament, I suppose, with the Wildcats cruising to an 87-71 win against Royce White on their way to banner No. 8.

The Midwest Regional in Chicago is where the real fun would be had, though, with the other competitors ranging from No. 3 seed Michigan State to No. 4 seed North Carolina — two rematch opportunities for the Cats this season — to No. 5 seed St. John’s or No. 6 seed Arkansas for Rick Pitino or John Calipari, those two opposing programs potentially eyeing revenge themselves. Could you imagine any of those battles for a spot in the Elite Eight or even the Final Four? UNC and the Johnnies would be on the top half of the region, where they’d likely have to beat No. 1 seed Michigan and Dusty May for a shot.

We could be talking UCLA, Iowa State, Arkansas and St. John’s for Indianapolis. I’m not sure my nerves could handle it.

Overall, Arizona, UConn and Duke are the other No. 1s, followed by Nebraska, Houston and Illinois as the other No. 2s and Florida, Purdue and Kansas joining Michigan State as the No. 3s. The SEC ties the Big Ten for most conference bids with 10, followed by the ACC with nine, Big 12 with seven and the West oast, Mountain West and Big East all with three apiece.

Take a look at the complete bracket with just seven regular season games to go. Would you be interested?