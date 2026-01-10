Kentucky earns commitment from South Alabama DL Dominic Wiseman

It didn’t take long for Will Stein to earn his first commitment as the full-time head coach at Kentucky, just hours removed from Oregon’s loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff. Giving up his play-calling duties in Eugene to lead the entire program in Lexington, he picked up a pledge on Saturday from former South Alabama defensive lineman Dominic Wiseman out of the transfer portal.

On3’s Pete Nakos was the first to break the news.

Spending one season in Mobile, Wiseman recorded 23 total tackles with three tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble in 11 games for the Jaguars. He was unranked out of high school, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, and attended Iowa Western Community College before making the move to Division I.

Now, he’s making the jump to the SEC as a Kentucky Wildcat.

The Wildcats are up to 15 players in Will Stein‘s first transfer portal class.

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson DB Ft. Lauderdale (Fl.) Cardinal Gibbons Pitt Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tuckert (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore Dominic Wiseman DL (6-2, 300) Davenport North (Iowa) HS South Alabama Redshirt Senior

