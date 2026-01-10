Kentucky earns commitment from South Alabama DL Dominic Wiseman
It didn’t take long for Will Stein to earn his first commitment as the full-time head coach at Kentucky, just hours removed from Oregon’s loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff. Giving up his play-calling duties in Eugene to lead the entire program in Lexington, he picked up a pledge on Saturday from former South Alabama defensive lineman Dominic Wiseman out of the transfer portal.
On3’s Pete Nakos was the first to break the news.
Spending one season in Mobile, Wiseman recorded 23 total tackles with three tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble in 11 games for the Jaguars. He was unranked out of high school, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, and attended Iowa Western Community College before making the move to Division I.
Now, he’s making the jump to the SEC as a Kentucky Wildcat.
Kentucky Football Transfer Portal Class
The Wildcats are up to 15 players in Will Stein‘s first transfer portal class.
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|DB
|Ft. Lauderdale (Fl.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pitt
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tuckert (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Dominic Wiseman
|DL (6-2, 300)
|Davenport North (Iowa) HS
|South Alabama
|Redshirt Senior
