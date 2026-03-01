Kentucky Earns No. 9 Seed in SEC Women's Basketball Tournament

Tiebreakers can feel like a gift or be terribly cruel. The latter applies to the Kentucky women’s basketball team ahead of the 2026 SEC Tournament.

The Wildcats were among four teams tied with an 8-8 record in SEC play. Kentucky had the second-best overall record (21-9) of the four. Instead of being as high as No. 6, tiebreaker scenarios forced the Cats to the bottom at No. 9.

Kentucky will open SEC Tournament play in Greenville against Arkansas, which only logged one win in SEC play this season. The action tips off at 11 AM ET on Wednesday, March 4. A win will secure a matchup against No. 8 seed Georgia as top-ranked South Carolina awaits in the quarterfinals.

A couple of close losses proved to be costly in the SEC tiebreaker scenarios. Kentucky had multiple chances to score a go-ahead basket in Knoxville, but ultimately lost by two. They had some late-game magic against LSU, but didn’t have enough to win at Vanderbilt last Sunday in another two-point loss.

Kentucky will have an opportunity to get some vengeance in the SEC Tournament. The Cats fell to Georgia by five points in Lexington. In front of a sold-out crowd at Historic Memorial Coliseum on Senior Day, Kentucky rallied to make it a 2-point game in the final minute, but ultimately could not pull off the comeback against third-ranked South Carolina.

Throughout the season, Kenny Brooks’ Cats proved they’re in the same weight class as the best of the best in women’s college basketball. Hopefully, they can land a few haymakers in the postseason.

