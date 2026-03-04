Kentucky offense comes alive in run-rule road win

Kentucky only scored nine runs across three games in sweep over St. John’s over the weekend. The Wildcats just could not find the big inning. That wasn’t the case on Tuesday evening in Richmond.

Nick Mingione’s squad plated a run in the first and then the team’s second grand slam put the Cats up 5-0 in the second. Kentucky put the game into cruise control quickly. The Bat Cats left no doubt in the first game of a home-and-home against Eastern Kentucky with a 10-0 run-rule victory that was called after seven innings.

USC Upstate transfer Scott Campbell Jr. had his biggest moment of the year with this big fly that cleared them all.

GREAT SCOTT!!!@ScottCampbell_4 with a GRAND SLAM!



Kentucky scored 10 runs on 10 hits and the pitching staff combined to toss a four-hit shutout. The Bat Cats had a team performance in the 10th win of the season.

Ethan Hindle continues to put up numbers

Kentucky had a heated position battle brewing at third base entering the season. Indiana transfer Tyler Cerny and returnee Ethan Hindle were fighting for playing time. An injury to Tyler Bell opened up a full-time spot for Hindle at second base. The junior continues to deliver for this offense.

Hindle batted cleanup on Tuesday and finished the game 2-3 with a double, home run, and two RBI. The infielder leads the team with six doubles, is tied for the lead in home runs (two), and paces the club with 13 RBI. The right-handed swinger is consistently putting pressure on the defense and has been a pleasant surprise to start this season.

Kentucky’s offense needs slugging. Ethan Hindle is providing slugging.

Tommy Skelding eats some important innings

Left-handed pitcher Will Coleman made his first career start after pitching three scoreless innings out of the bullpen against Evansville in his collegiate debut. The Indiana native gave Kentucky two more scoreless frames but needed 44 pitches to record six outs. That caused Kentucky to go to the bullpen early. Tommy Skelding stepped up to give UK some big innings.

The right-handed pitcher went four innings and only needed 42 pitches to log 12 outs. Skelding allowed only three base runners and generated five groundball putouts. Kentucky held a comfortable lead when Skelding entered but his work picked up the pace of the game and allowed the Cats to get into run-rule territory.

Expectations were high for Skelding entering the season. The Ohio native produced his best performance of the season on Tuesday and helped save some arms for a week that includes five games for Kentucky.

This pitching staff continues to dominate games. Take out the midweek win over WKU and no opposing offense has scored more than one run against Kentucky since the second weekend.

On Deck

The midweek double-dip is now halfway over. Kentucky will return home to host Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. RHP Chase Alderman (7.04 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 7.2 IP, 8 K, 4 BB/HBP) will get his third start of the season on Wednesday.