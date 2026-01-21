Kentucky embraces villain role in latest Journey video recapping comeback at Tennessee
loading...
Good morning, folks! It's Gameday once again for the Kentucky men's basketball program. Today's opponent? The Texas Longhorns (11-7; 2-3 SEC). Here's...Read Full Story
Kentucky's journey in year two under Mark Pope has not been what anybody hoped or expected, coming off the highs of his debut campaign and a wildly...Read Full Story
Two years ago, if someone told you Indiana would win the national championship in football, you'd try to sell them some oceanfront property in...Read Full Story
Just because the transfer portal closed, it doesn't mean the Kentucky football coaches have time off work. They're clocking in on the recruiting...Read Full Story
Will Stein completed his first roster rebuild at Kentucky. We actually have a full roster as the Wildcats point toward spring practice. Kentucky...Read Full Story
Kentucky is on a three-game winning streak, and Denzel Aberdeen has played a crucial role in that. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 18.3 points per...Read Full Story
Kentucky basketball fans didn't have to wait until Tuesday night to know if the Wildcats' projected lottery pick would play against Texas. Mark...Read Full Story
After a chaotic couple of weeks in the transfer portal, we have a Kentucky football roster. 11 Personnel is here to dissect all of the new additions...Read Full Story
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard