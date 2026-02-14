Kentucky entered as a massive underdog... and the spread is still growing

If you feel even remotely confident in Kentucky’s chances down in Gainesville, now is the time to put your money where your mouth is. The Wildcats opened as an 11.5-point underdog this week, and as we inch closer to the opening tip, the spread is only growing in Florida’s favor.

As things stand currently, the Gators are 13.5-point favorites with the moneyline sitting at -1000 for the home team, according to our friends at BetMGM. Believe in Mark Pope‘s group to win outright, good for nine of its last ten to take over the No. 1 spot in the SEC? You can get the Cats at +625 ML — excellent value there, but trending in the wrong direction if you’re looking for optimism just four hours away from tipoff at the O’Dome.

The over/under is sitting at 154.5 points with a projected score of 83.5-70.5. 86 percent of ML bets are coming in for Florida while 88 percent of bettors are taking the over.

Some BetMGM individual player props that may be of interest to you, BBN:

Otega Oweh – 19.5 points, 2.5 assists, 0.5 3PT

Denzel Aberdeen – 12.5 points, 2.5 assists, 1.5 3PT

Collin Chandler – 9.5 points, 1.5 assists, 1.5 3PT

Thomas Haugh – 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds

Alex Condon – 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds

Rueben Chinyelu – 11.5 points, 12.5 rebounds

Side note, maybe something worth monitoring: KSBoard member Jn12 pointed out that Kentucky is 3-1 outright as a 10-plus-point underdog over the last 10 seasons. Those results:

+12 at Alabama in 2025: loss by 13

+10.5 at Tennessee in 2025: win by 5

+11 at Tennessee in 2023: win by 7

+10 at WVU in 2018: win by 7

So you’re telling me there’s a chance?

