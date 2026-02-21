Jaxon Jelkin cruises, Kentucky plays long ball in 9-2 victory

Kentucky had a surprising setback in a midweek home game against Morehead State. The Wildcats failed to get a quality start and could not find any power. That was not the case in Friday’s series opener against Evansville.

Jayce Tharnish and Ryan Schwartz went yard. Jaxon Jelkin cruised on the mound. Nick Mingione’s squad improved to 4-1 with a 9-2 victory to start the weekend. A hot start on the mound and on offense allowed UK to put it in cruise control early.

Jaxon Jelkin shines again

Expectations were high for former Nebraska and Houston right-handed pitcher Jaxon Jelkin entering this season for Kentucky. We’ve seen why through two starts coming off Tommy John surgery. Jelkin dominated once again on the road.

One week after delivering 10 strikeouts and allowing just two hits over four innings, Jelkin backed that debut up with another strong performance. The Friday starter went five innings against Evansville allowing three hits, one earned run, two walks, and striking out seven on 70 pitches. Jelkin has 17 strikeouts through nine innings this season with five hits and two walks allowed.

He’s been lights out.

Kentucky has played from ahead on the scoreboard through the first two Fridays of the season because of these hot starts for Jelkin. The stuff is real.

The top of Kentucky’s order delivers

Nick Mingione shook up his lineup for Friday’s game with Kentucky facing another left-handed starter. Ethan Hindle was bumped up to leadoff and Luke Lawrence moved down to the seventh spot. That move paid dividends.

The top four in Kentucky’s lineup delivered one game after the 2-3 hitters went a combined 0-9 versus Morehead State.

Ethan Hindle : 1-4, triple, sac fly

: 1-4, triple, sac fly Jayce Tharnish : 2-3, double, home run, walk, 2 RBI

: 2-3, double, home run, walk, 2 RBI Ryan Schwartz : 1-5, home run, 3 RBI

: 1-5, home run, 3 RBI Hudson Brown: 3-4, 2 doubles, RBI

The 1-4 hitters delivered seven RBI and collected seven hits. Six of those hits were of the extra-base variety. Kentucky has struggled to create power in recent games. That went away in Friday’s win because of the top of the lineup.

Brown is now hitting .474 through five games this season while Hindle leads the team with four extra-base hits.

Will Coleman impresses in his Kentucky debut

Kentucky decided to pull Jaxon Jelkin after five innings and holding a 9-1 lead. Will Coleman entered the game in his homecoming. The rookie and Indiana native went to high school just 19 miles away from Evansville’s baseball facility. The young player took advantage of his opportunity.

Coleman gave Kentucky three innings in relief over 39 pitches. Evansville produced zero hits and struck out four times against the young reliever. There were two wild pitches, a walk, and hit batter, but Coleman successfully worked around some the traffic. You can never have too many left-handed pitchers in the bullpen. This true freshman could have a real role for UK this season.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing in relief.

Former California transfer Oliver Boone made his Kentucky debut in the ninth inning after missing all of last season while recovering from an injury. The right-handed pitcher had to be pulled after loading the bases and giving up a run on two hits, a walk, and a hit by pitch. True freshman Jack Sams immediately got Kentucky out of the jam with a three-pitch strikeout but this was a rocky performance by Boone.

The bullpen innings have been up and down to start the season. There were some good and rocky moments on Friday.

Box score extras

— Outfielder Carson Hansen made his season debut after missing the first four games. The veteran replaced Jayce Tharnish in the seventh inning and went 0-1 at the plate.

— Louisville transfer Tagger Tyson earned his second start at catcher. The No. 8 hitter finished the game 1-4 with an RBI single.

— Tyler Cerny was 0-4 but was hit by a pitch again. This was his fifth plunk of the year and Cerny’s 50th of his career. Kentucky prides itself on wearing pitches to get on base. Cerny has been a great fit in the lineup.

— Rookies Braxton Van Cleave (first base) and Caeden Cloud (shortstop) were both late substitutions in the game. Van Cleave went 0-1 and Cloud got on base with a hit by pitch.

— Luke Lawrence‘s move down in the lineup resulted in his second multi-hit game of the season.

— Scott Campbell was 0-4 with three strikeouts in the series opener. The USC Upstate transfer has now struck out eight times in 23 plate appearances this season. Campbell had a strikeout rate just over 12 percent last year. Making contact has been an early issue at the bottom of Kentucky’s order.

— Kentucky’s leadoff batters were 1-9 in the game. This is after struggling in the same area against Morehead State. The Bat Cats also struck out 11 times. UK overcame this because of the extra-base hits.

On Deck

Kentucky won the first of three against Evansville. The Wildcats and Purple Aces will play two tomorrow. First pitch is at 1:00 p.m. ET. The final game of the series will begin 45 minutes after the first leg of the doubleheader ends. There will be no ESPN+ feed for the doubleheader.

The radio call can be found on the UK Sports Network. UK Athletics will have a live stats feed available on Saturday. KSR will be following the action closely throughout the weekend. Live updates will be posted in our series thread on KSBoard.

