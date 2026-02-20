Kentucky's starting rotation will look to replicate early domination against Evansville

The word dominant is thrown around a lot in sports. Sometimes too much. But there was no getting around it last weekend. Kentucky’s starting rotation did whatever it wanted against UNC Greensboro. The Bat Cats will look to repeat that performance this weekend against Evansville. A high bar was set.

Kentucky’s starters logged 12 innings over three games allowing seven hits, one earned run, zero walks, 3 HPB, and 22 strikeouts. This was clear domination.

In his Kentucky debut, former Nebraska and Houston right-handed pitcher Jaxon Jelkin struck out 10 over four innings. This multi-time MLB Draft selection showed why there is so much hype. His stuff is first-round good. Ben Cleaver continues to impress and rack up the strikeout numbers. Nate Harris was one again steady. These strong starts allowed UK to build an early lead and take-off. That did not happen in the midweek loss to Morehead State when Chase Alderman allowed two home runs over three-plus innings of work. Kentucky will look to get back to their winning recipe this weekend.

The starting rotation was expected to be a strength of this baseball team. This staff looks like the biggest strength through three games. UK will attempt to keep the strong weekend starts rolling this weekend.

Can Kentucky find some power?

Kentucky enters game five with a .482 slugging percentage. The Bat Cats have 10 doubles and five triples but just one home run. That dinger occurred in game one. This team’s identity is not centered around the long, ball but eventually, you do have to find that easy button and hit one over the fence for easy runs.

This weekend could present some opportunities for a Kentucky lineup without Tyler Bell.

Kentucky will be up against another left-handed pitcher on Friday. Kenton Deverman was outstanding as a true freshman in 2024 (111 IP, 4.22 ERA, 1.22 WHIP) across 16 starts but took a step back in 2025 (67.1 IP, 5.61 ERA, 1.43 WHIP). Deverman allowed two home runs in his first start this season. The lefty has allowed 25 home runs across 182.1 innings throughout his career.

On Saturday, right-hander pitcher Max Hansmann and left-handed pitcher Kevin Reed will take the mound in the doubleheader.

Hansmann is a senior who entered the season as one of the top expected pitchers in the Missouri Valley. The Illinois native has spent most of his career working out of the bullpen where his slider has served as an excellent strikeout pitch (21.8% career K rate) but walks (14.4% BB rate) have been a massive issue. Kentucky’s plate discipline could lead to some run scoring opportunities.

Reed started 15 games as a true freshman in 2024 before becoming Evansville’s primary Saturday starter in 2025. The Martinsville (Ind.) High product is back for year three and has accumulated 30 career starts. Keeping the ball in the park has been an issue for Reed (38 home runs allowed over 132.1 innings). The lefty was hammered by Marshall (1.2 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, K, HBP) with five extra-base hits allowed. Reed has also struggled with walks (16.5% BB rate) throughout his career.

Charles H. Braun Stadium is 330 feet down both lines. This isn’t a small ballpark but that hasn’t affected the home run numbers of this Evansville staff. Kentucky will see two lefty starters this weekend and must adjust accordingly but the opportunity to barrel some baseballs out of the ballpark will be available throughout the weekend.

Who To Watch For: Evansville Purple Aces

— Charlie Longmeier: Evansville’s starting left fielder slashed .303/.415/.495 as a redshirt freshman in 2025 with an OPS north of .900. The 5-foot-7 outfielder is a left-handed swinging hitter who will bat second in the lineup. Longmeier has speed (12 steals), power (21 extra-base hits), and plate discipline (42 strikeouts, 36 walks) but has started the season 0-13 and has yet to reach base in three games.

Top of 3 | 1 Out@CLongmeier knew exactly where that one was going! 💣 no. 4⃣ of the year for Longmeier to give UE the lead!



🟣 1 | 🐻 0

⚾️ #ForTheAces x #GUAC 🥑 pic.twitter.com/iOlCrWHTOv — Evansville Purple Aces Baseball (@UEAthleticsBASE) April 26, 2025

— Reagan Reeder: The lllinois transfer only played 10 games across two seasons in the Big Ten but is expected to have a huge role for Evansville. Reeder is a 6-foot-6 first baseman who went 4-12 in his debut weekend with one home run and two steals, but had a high strikeout number (6 in 13 plate appearances). The right-handed hitter is batting cleanup and could be very boom or bust for this baseball team in 2026.

— Wyatt Pennington: This true freshman was a big recruiting win for Evansville who is wasting no time making an impact. The right-handed swinging Pennington is batting third in the lineup and went 2-11 with a walk in the first weekend. The Avon (Ind.) High product is playing second base but is also expected to pitch for the Purple Aces at some point this season. There was a ton of hype for Pennington and he has the potential to become a cornerstone for this baseball program.

How To Watch: Kentucky vs. Evansville

Kentucky is on the road for the second time in two weekends. Once again, multiple games will not be available to stream. Get your radios ready.

ESPN+ will have the broadcast on Friday. From there, the Big Blue Nation will have to follow the stats feed or tune in via radio on Saturday for the doubleheader.

Date Opponent Venue Time Feb. 20 (Friday) Evansville Charles H. Braun Stadium 4 p.m. ET Feb. 21 (Saturday) Evansville Charles H. Braun Stadium 1 p.m. ET Feb. 21 (Saturday) Evansville Charles H. Braun Stadium 45 minutes after first game

The radio call can be found on the UK Sports Network. UK Athletics will have a live stats feed available on Saturday. KSR will be following the action closely throughout the weekend. Live updates will be posted in our series thread on KSBoard.

Want more Kentucky baseball intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.