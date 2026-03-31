Kentucky Expected to Be Involved with Central Arkansas Guard Camren Hunter

The transfer portal is a week away from opening, but that hasn’t stopped Kentucky from making moves. Sources tell KSR that Kentucky is expected to be involved with Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter this offseason.

Hunter, a 6-3 senior guard, averaged 21.0 PPG this season, shooting nearly 37 percent from three. He’s actively pursuing an additional year of eligibility and will also consider a return to Central Arkansas.

Hunter started his career at Central Arkansas from 2021 to 2023, before transferring to Wisconsin ahead of the 2024-25 season. He averaged just 0.3 points per game during the 2024-25 season before transferring back to Central Arkansas for the 2025-26 season.

In his most recent game against Queens (NC) on March 8, Hunter scored 49 points on 17-for-30 shooting, including 8-for-12 from three-point range. His 49 points broke a single-game scoring record in the ASUN Tournament Final. He scored at least 30 points in three of his final five games of the season, while scoring 20 points on 14 different occasions in 2025-26.

For more intel on Kentucky’s pursuit of Camren Hunter and what’s next, subscribe to KSR+.

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Early Names For Kentucky in the Portal

Despite the portal not being open yet, KSR is already tracking some early names to watch for Kentucky. One player to watch is Butler’s Finley Bizjack, who announced his intentions to enter the portal on Monday. Another player is San Diego State guard Miles Byrd, who announced his intentions to enter earlier this week.

For more in Bizjack, read our Bio Blast and Justin Rowland’s analysis on why this could be a significant addition to the 2025-26 roster. For more on Byrd, read a Bio Blast from KSR’s Zack Geoghegan.