Kentucky expected to be involved with LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr.

Kentucky is expected to be in the mix for one of the top guard transfers in the SEC, sources tell KSR.

Dedan Thomas Jr., who averaged 15.3 points, 6.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per contest at LSU in 2025-26, is on the Wildcats’ radar and will be someone to watch in the coming days as Mark Pope searches for a starting point guard replacement following Jaland Lowe’s departure.

Thomas was limited to 16 games this past season as a Tiger due to injury, undergoing season-ending foot surgery in February after going down right before SEC play began. He missed the first five games of league play and returned for three outings, only to re-aggravate the injury and opt for surgery with LSU near the bottom of the standings.

“Since arriving on campus and earning his captain’s role, DJ has been a great teammate and a relentless competitor,” then-LSU head coach Matt McMahon said at the time. “He makes everyone in our program better. I admire the toughness and fight DJ has shown since suffering his foot injury. He has done everything in his power to work through the pain and get back on the court. I’m disappointed for DJ that his season has come to an end. We look forward to supporting him through his recovery.”

Kentucky ultimately ended LSU’s season in the SEC Tournament with an 87-82 victory. The Tigers jumped out to a 12-1 record in the non-conference before Thomas’ foot injury. He had three double-doubles with points and assists this season with double-digit scoring outings in 14 of 16 games played — including three of 20-plus.

Prior to his move to the SEC, Thomas averaged 15.6 points and 4.7 assists as a sophomore at UNLV and 13.6 points and 5.1 assists as a freshman. He’s shooting 34.6 percent from three in three years in college with 44/35/75 splits overall in 76 total games played.

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