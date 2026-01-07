Kentucky expected to make multiple changes to the starting lineup vs. Mizzou

Ask and you shall receive, Big Blue Nation. Kentucky is making not one, but multiple changes to the starting lineup in the SEC home opener vs. Missouri, sources tell KSR.

And, yes, they’re the changes you’ve been waiting for: Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance are in, replacing Collin Chandler and Malachi Moreno in the first five. They will be joining Denzel Aberdeen, Otega Oweh and Mo Dioubate at the opening tip in hopes of getting out to a better start against the Tigers.

Expect Kam Williams to see his role expand as one of the first players off the bench, as well, KSR has learned. Moreno will join him as the key big replacement.

Mark Pope hinted that a potential change was coming in the starting lineup, specifically for Lowe.

“We’re trying to nurse J-Lowe through this as smartly as we can. I do think that starting is in his future,” he said Monday. “He’s getting stronger and stronger and stronger. He’s actually making huge progress. … Starting is in his future, he’s got a huge impact on our team.”

Dioubate was outspoken about both players joining him in the first five when previewing Mizzou.

“A guy like Jaland — he’s our best point guard. I’d love to see him on the court with me. JQ, he’s still finding himself a little bit. He’s been out for nine months. He’s still finding his confidence a little bit. He’s still finding his way through the offense. I think he’s figuring it out. I think he’s going to figure it out.

“I feel like if we allow those guys to play a little more, it’s going to build the momentum of the team. It’s going to look like what people have been imagining.”

The Wildcats are 12.5-point favorites, according to our friends at BetMGM, with the over/under sitting at 152.5. KenPom gives Kentucky an 80 percent chance to pull off the win with a projected score of 82-73 while Bart Torvik puts it at 77 percent with 81-72 as the final score.

Kentucky vs. Missouri: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw)

: ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 84

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

